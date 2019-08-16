Say what you will about pumpkin spice, but you know it smells good. There's a reason why during the fall every store on planet earth has pumpkin spice scented candles, lotions, incense, oils, and perfume. It is the absolute best fragrance of all the seasonal fragrances. (Don't @ me, peppermint lovers. Too much peppermint and you smell like industrial cleaner.) There's no such thing as too much pumpkin spice. The limit does not exist. That's why I was pumped to hear that pumpkin spice deodorant by Native is back, and this year, they're expanding the line.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, you will be able to buy Native's all natural deodorant in pumpkin spice for $12, as well as body wash for $8, and a lovely pumpkin spiced body bar for $12. If the price tag has you a little worried, remember that Native is paraben-free, aluminum-free, and is made with the highest quality of coconut oils, shea butter, baking soda, and probiotics to keep you smelling fresh all day long.

Native noted in a press release that they're bringing it back after it became such a huge hit last year, selling over 500 units of this deodorant per day. That's a ton of spicy pits. Which, to be honest, is way better than that stuff in the spray can that smells like cleaning astringent and adolescent males making bad choices in their yearbook photos.

Just last year I made the switch to natural deodorant and I haven't looked back. Initially, I was very worried. When I work out, I sweat — a lot — and without deodorant, it's downright unpleasant to be around. I was concerned that the Native deodorant wouldn't be able to handle my funk, but I truly haven't had any problems. Native is now one of my favorite brands of all-natural deodorant. It makes me happy that they use the best ingredients and package them in recyclable materials, making them so much better on the earth.

I'm not alone. People who love Native deodorant, really love it. One review on Amazon posted by mom Julia Dogwood said "Native rocks. My son had been using Native since he was 8 years old. He used to smell like a used hockey jersey, but now he smells great!" If you have ever lived with a tween, you know that there is something unholy that is happening to their body odor that makes a person want to hide in a corner and rock back and forth while surrounded by scented candles and Lysol. It's like a witch's salt circle, but for mothers of tweens.

Thankfully, now that Native's pumpkin spice deodorant is back, you can ease up on the candles and perhaps even enter your kid's room again on the days they remember to apply. There is the small risk that you like the scent so much that you walk around trying to casually sniff your underarms to get a whiff, which looks very awkward when you get caught. There's no good excuse for it, unless you tell people "I have pumpkin spiced pits!" Come to think of it, don't do that either.

Your best bet is to just buy enough of a stockpile of the soap, body wash, and deodorant to get you through the year, or at least the cooler months. At that point you might want to switch to Native's summer fragrances like Rosé or pink grapefruit and elderflower.

But I am over summer. I'm over the heat, I'm over the humidity, and doggone it, I will pull autumn through the heat of August with my hands full of PSL and apparently, also my armpits.