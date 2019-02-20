As if mornings weren't hard enough, you'll need to think twice before pouring the kids a bowl of their favorite breakfast cereal. In yet another instance of food-related recalls, Nature's Path Foods recalls gluten-free cereal for traces of undeclared gluten. So, it's time to check your pantries and cupboards. The company is voluntarily recalling some of its popular cereals because the potential contamination could be cause for concern.

The recall affects 10-ounce boxes of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch, and Jungle Munch, according to USA Today. The company is urging anyone with wheat allergies, gluten sensitivity, or Celiac disease to not eat the cereal, according to the FDA.

U.S. boxes affected have the following best before dates:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 08/24/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 09/21/2019

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 08/01/2019

Canadian boxes affected have the following best before dates:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp 08/27/2019

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 08/24/2019

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 08/01/2019

In total, over 400,000 EnviroKidz cereal boxes distributed in both the United States and Canada were recalled, Wendy Kobuta, director of communications for Nature's Path tells Romper.

"The number of boxes we are recalling represent one production week," Kobuta says in a statement to Romper. "Not all of the produced boxes came into contact with the gluten however, out of an abundance of caution we are recalling the entire production run."

Gluten-free certification is critical for anyone that suffers from Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Kobuta continued:

We know consumers expect and trust us to deliver on the certifications we use on our products. The gluten contact was airborne, due to a scheduling error. We have worked with team members to ensure gluten-free and gluten cereals are never run at the same time frame or overlapping in our plant to provide a gluten-free environment.

The company will now increase testing for gluten while the cereal is in production to every hour instead of the usual twice per 12-hour shift in hopes that more frequent testing will eliminate the possibility of contamination, according to Kobuta.

Consumers can return their affected products to the store of purchase for a refund or call the Nature's Path customer service line at (866) 880-7284 between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST or email at cosumerservices@naturespath.com

Understandably, consumers are upset, as they are whenever products are recalled.

About 3 million people in the United States live with Celiac disease, according to The University of Chicago Medicine Celiac Disease Center. The disease is an autoimmune disorder that makes it difficult for people's small intestines to process gluten.

Signs of Celiac disease include bone and joint pain, weight loss, unexplained anemia, liver disorders, neuropathy and more, according to The Celiac Disease Foundation.

In contrast, about 20 million people in the United States may have gluten sensitivity, as Dr. Alessio Fasano, the director of the University of Maryland Center for Celiac Research, told VeryWell Health, but the number could actually be far higher — Dr. Rodney Ford, a researcher, pediatrician, and the author of The Gluten Syndrome, told the site that he believes the number to be between 30 and 50 percent of the population and gastroenterologist and researcher Dr. Kenneth Fine told VeryWell Health that he believes the number to be around 50 percent.

Although not as dangerous as Celiac disease, gluten sensitivity can cause: bloating, diarrhea, constipation, headaches, skin problems, fatigue, and more, according to Heathline.

Nature's Path's recall is just one of many recent recalls that consumers have dealt with over the past few months. Keeping up to date with all food recalls announced by the Food and Drug Administration may be the best bet for keeping your family safe. Keeping an eye out on social media for the latest news is always advisable, as well. Don't forget to check your cereal supplies.