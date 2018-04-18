With both of my pregnancies, the most dreadful part was honestly dealing with the nausea. Especially once the realization set in that morning sickness was not limited to just the first couple of hours of the day, I was open to just about anything to relieve that sick feeling. But when it comes to expecting, there are definitely things a pregnant woman should never do to treat nausea – regardless of how off-putting it is for you.

If you’re sick of being sick, there are plenty of ways to safely help with nausea, but you’ll want to avoid things like taking medications that aren’t approved by your OB-GYN or eating foods that could make you feel even worse. The hardest part about feeling like you could hurl is that it’s truly different for every mom-to-be. Although certain foods may cause it in some moms, something as uncontrollable as genetics might trigger it for others.

The truth is, if you’re expecting, you can probably expect some type of nausea at any point in your pregnancy. With a new bundle of joy on the way, you might already start realizing you won’t always be in control anymore — especially in the months to come. But if you’re looking for ways to alleviate that icky, unsettled feeling, these are some things you should 100 percent avoid doing at all costs.

1 Take Unapproved Medications Giphy Although there are plenty of medications available to help relieve an upset stomach, a lot of those options are off the table when you’re expecting. Don’t reach for you normal go-to pills without first consulting with your doctor to make sure those meds are still safe while you're expecting, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

2 Eat Anything From The "No" List Giphy I don’t know about you, but sometimes a strong cup (or three) of coffee can help take away my migraines and nausea, which just wasn’t an option for me anymore during pregnancy. Although items like sushi, deli meat, caffeine, and cheese in general are delicious to most of us, and to be honest, might be the only thing you think you can keep down at the moment, they’re cautioned against during pregnancy for a reason. These types of food contain harmful parasites and pathogens (along with general disease-creating bacteria and viruses) that are far more likely to make you sick, according to Baby Center. And that’s why they’re necessary to avoid no matter how iffy you’re feeling.

3 Take Melatonin Giphy Although you might want to resort to sleep if you’re feeling nauseas all the time, the American Pregnancy Association (APA) shared that even a common sleep aid like Melatonin isn’t proven safe during pregnancy. Getting enough rest will often help you feel better, sure, but sleep aids are not the safe route to take. Instead, consider turning to exercise to help your body feel and rest better – which will often alleviate some nausea too, according to the APA.

4 Avoid Food Or Water Giphy Eating well and drinking enough water is absolutely key to a healthy pregnancy, but when you feel like you’re constantly going to throw up, consuming anything might feel counterintuitive. Babble shared that you need even more water (and healthy foods) to stay healthy during pregnancy. So, although you might not feel like taking anything in, your body still needs a healthy amount of both each day. If you find that your nausea is getting in the way of being able to eat or drink anything, it’s a good idea to take to your doctor about what you can do to feel better.