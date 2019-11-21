Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Salad Products Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Risk
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday the recall of 97,000 pounds of salad products processed by Missa Bay, a company based in New Jersey. The items were flagged due to possible E. coli concerns, and the recall affects eight states at the time of this writing.
Products affected by the recall were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, as the USDA outlined. And the noted items concern salad with meat or poultry, so non-meat eaters can rest easy for this one.
As for the strain of E. coli, it's O157:H7, which can present symptoms of severe bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and little or no fever, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The illness typically lasts 5 to 10 days, with symptoms appearing 2 to 5 days after infection.
Missa Bay did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment regarding the recall due to possible E. coli risk.
Considering it's not fun to get saddled with a difficult illness right before the holidays, be sure to check your pre-made chicken caesar salads match any of the product labels listed on the USDA's website or the best by date of "best by" date of Oct. 31, 2019. Some examples include:
- Salad Singles Chicken Caesar
- Salad Kit with Grilled Chicken
- Signature Cafe Chicken Caesar Salad
- Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad
- Signature Farms Caesar Salad Kit
- Signature Farms Southwestern Style Salad Kit
- Signature Cafe Bowl Santa Fe Style Salad
- Southwestern Style Salad with Chicken
Additionally, the products — sold in Aldi, Walmart, Target — were shipped to the following states:
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Despite being shipped to the long list of aforementioned states, only 17 people across eight states have reported illnesses at this time, with seven of those people requiring hospitalization. And no deaths have been linked to the recall.
If you have any of the affected products, throw the items out immediately. And if you have any concerning symptoms, consult a medical professional right away.