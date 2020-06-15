Before grilling up some burgers this Father's Day weekend, have a close look inside your freezer because nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to concerns the meat could be contaminated with E. coli.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli, O157.

The raw ground beef was produced on June 1 and the products were shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart stores, according to Consumer Reports. According to the FSIS, there are currently no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to the recalled meat, which was sold under the Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms brands.

Romper was unable to successfully contact the manufacturer for further comment on where the meat was distributed, but has reached out to Walmart and Thomas Farms brands for more information.

To determine if your ground beef is included in this recall, locate the product's label, which can be seen here, and lot numbers. The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside of the USDA mark of inspection located directly on the label. You can also identify if you have any of the recalled meat based on the name and lot code number, which are listed on the FSIS recall notice.

FSIS

FSIS

The following products are included in the recall:

1 lb. vacuum products containing "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef" and a use by or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82

1 lb. vacuum packages containing quarter-pound pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties" and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and a lot code P-53934-28

3 lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat" and a use by or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and a lot code P53929-70

1 lb. tray packages containing four quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and a use by or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4 lb. tray packages containing 10 quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean/20% Fat" and a use by or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45

1 l.b vacuum packages containing four quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and a use by or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25

1 lb. vacuum packages containing "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean/24% Fat" and a use by or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18

Consumers who have any of these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The FSIS is concerned that the product may still be in people's freezers or refrigerators. The USDA classifies this as a "Class I" recall, which means there is "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Symptoms of E. coli O157 can include severe diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people infected with this strain of E. coli do not have a fever or experience vomiting, and symptoms start to show two to five days after exposure, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This type of E. coli is known to cause hemolyctic uremic syndrome, which can cause clots to form in the vessels of your kidneys and possibly lead to kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

If you have more questions about the recall, you can contact Lakeside Processing Call Center at (856) 832-3881.