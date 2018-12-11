Netflix notoriously doesn't share the exact viewing numbers for its many original shows and movies. But that doesn't mean its subscribers are totally in the dark when it comes to determining how popular its projects are. In fact, Netflix just released the top shows and movies of 2018. Many of them have already become instant classics, but a few might surprise you.

The data for the top Netflix films and shows of the year was gathered from Jan. 1 to Nov. 28, both globally and in the U.S. The top three movies have the highest rewatch rate in that window of time, proving fans hit play on them again and again. The shows had the "highest average watch time per viewing sessions," per Netflix's press release, which I assume means these are some of the most marathon-worthy of 2018.

Netflix also provided their top ten stars of the year by measuring whose Instagram following grew the most since January. Though not all of them appeared in a show or movie on this list, these are all names you're sure to know: the Fab Five of Queer Eye, both Lana Condor and Noah Centineo of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Joel Courtney and Joey King of The Kissing Booth, comedian Hannah Gadsby, Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, as well as Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente Lopez, and Maria Pedraza of Elite.

Maybe you're already a fan of all of Netflix's top shows and movies of the year, but if not, perhaps this list can help you discover something new.

Roxanne Roxanne Netflix on YouTube Set in 1980s New York City, Roxanne Roxanne tells the fictionalized-but-true story of rapper Roxanne Shanté.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Giphy This adorable adaptation of Jenny Han's novel of the same name proved to be a major hit with subscribers. Almost 50% of viewers rewatched it so they could treat themselves to Lara Jean's outfits and Peter Kavinsky's sheepish grins all over again.

The Kissing Booth Netflix on YouTube Like the movie that preceded it on the list, The Kissing Booth was rewatched by nearly 50% of viewers. It's been a tough year in many ways, and it seems like subscribers are happy to cheer themselves up with Netflix's romcoms.

Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 Giphy Orange Is the New Black has been one of Netflix's most successful original series since it premiered in 2013. It was revealed to be their most-watched show overall in 2016, according to Variety. And it seems even in Season 6, OITNB has held onto its audience.

Insatiable Giphy Insatiable was controversial ahead of its release because of the unrealistic and seemingly-insensitive depiction of weight loss in the trailer. It was accused of body shaming, as well as relying on negative stereotypes. Reactions were mixed once it dropped, but it seems all the press led more than a few people to check it out for themselves.

Anne With An E: Season 2 Giphy A new adaptation of the beloved book Anne of Green Gables, this Canadian gem has an unexpectedly modern perspective, though it still stays true to its period piece setting. It navigates difficult topics with care, always making sure to prioritize hope at the end of the day.

The Haunting Of Hill House Giphy The Haunting of Hill House was also an inventive reimagining of a classic book (in this case, Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name). Deeply creepy and psychologically fascinating, Hill House was a hit.

Fastest Car Netflix on YouTube This unscripted show about racing souped-up "sleeper cars" (cars that don't look fast at first glance) apparently has quite the audience!

Bodyguard Giphy If you've been missing Richard Madden since Robb Stark's untimely demise on Game of Thrones, then look no further. Bodyguard was a BBC One series before it was picked up by Netflix, and it was just as successful there. It was Britain's most popular drama since Downton Abbey, according to Variety.

Last Chance U: INDY Netflix on YouTube This docu-series explores football programs at junior colleges, specifically focusing on Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas in Season 3. It generated so much interest that the show will be returning to Kansas for Season 4, per The Wrap.

13 Reasons Why: Season 2 Giphy 13 Reasons Why was Netflix's most popular show on social media, according to Teen Vogue, though it has both fans and detractors. Some felt it was irresponsible in its depiction of sexual assault and self-harm, while others believed it was trying to access the darkest parts of the teen experience. Like Insatiable, that controversy didn't seem to stop people from watching.

Making A Murderer: Part 2 Netflix on YouTube The first part of Making a Murderer was a phenomenon, and Part 2 picked up right where it left off. This true crime doc-series captivated audiences as it unearthed new things about the Steven Avery case, which is what landed it on the list.