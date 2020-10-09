Don't "bah humbug" me out of the room, but with cooler weather and the holiday season rapidly approaching, I'm ready for the feel good flicks to come. For anyone else getting in the holiday spirit a bit early this year, you'll want to check out all of Netflix's new holiday movies and shows to get you humming carols and chomping on candy canes long before Dec. 1.

One heart-warming film you can look forward to for family movie night is Angela's Christmas Wish, which tells the story of a little girl who is working to reunite her family before Christmas Day. The animated film is based on characters straight out of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt's Angela's Ashes, but with a tender and funny storyline that will appeal to audiences of all ages. Focused on the importance of family and togetherness, Angela's Christmas Wish will remind everyone of the true meaning of the holidays.

But that's not all! There is a whole slew of new content on its way to your TV this year, much of which is fun for the whole family. From seasonal episodes of your kids' go-to shows to festive films and documentaries, there is something for everyone.

Holidate: Oct. 28 Courtesy of Netflix When two holiday hating singles meet on a particularly awful Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every event throughout the year — sure that their mutual disdain for the events will keep things platonic. But, as in any good holiday rom-com, hate turns to love in the course of a calendar year.

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer: Nov. 1 When Blitzen shocks the North Pole by announcing his retirement from pulling Santa's sleigh, tiny reindeer Elliot and his best friend, Hazel, work to prove that he is the one for the job.

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue: Nov. 1 The famous Elf on the Shelf faces a challenge when Santa's sleigh won't fly. Who can he turn to but the reindeer in charge of pulling it to solve the problem?

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale: Nov. 1 Surrounded by the beautiful Northern Lights, Scout Elf Newsey investigates how Santa travels the world at night and meets some adorable fox pups along the way.

Christmas Break-In: Nov. 1 Nine-year-old Izzy is left alone at school by her parents when a blizzard hits her town. Things take a turn for the dramatic when she discovers three crooks have taken shelter in the school and taken the school custodian hostage. Fortunately, Izzy is there to save the day.

Christmas With A Prince: Nov. 4 When a busy doctor reluctantly agrees to allow an injured prince to convalesce secretly in her pediatric ward, she finds herself swept up into a real life fairytale.

A Christmas Catch: Nov. 4 A Christmas Catch may be your family's new favorite Hallmark Christmas movie. When Detective Mackenzie Bennett is undercover and hot on the trail of Carson, a suspected diamond thief, she finds herself quickly falling for Carson and wondering if he's guilty after all.

Operation Christmas Drop: Nov. 5 Courtesy of Netflix When hard-hearted congressional aide, Erica Miller, travels across the Pacific for work, she finds unexpected common ground with a philanthropic Air Force pilot who spends his time delivering gifts to residents of remote islands. Erica is quickly won over by the custom, putting her at odds with her boss' agenda.

Dash & Lily: Nov. 10 Courtesy of Netflix Based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily's Books of Dares, this teen romance follows title characters Dash and Lily as they pass a notebook back and forth around the city of New York. Love blooms as they realize all that they have in common.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey: Nov. 13 Courtesy of Netflix This magical, musical adventure of toymakers and their family will have you singing along in no time. Featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will remind you of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

Hometown Holiday: Nov. 15 When a woman escapes city life for her small hometown, she finds herself falling for a rancher, but he has quite a few secrets to share.

A Very Country Christmas: Nov. 15 A busy single mom meets a handsome stranger, but doesn't realize that he is a country music star in hiding.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again: Nov. 19 Courtesy of Netflix Vanessa Hudgens is back as Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy of Belgravia, two women who have a tendency of switching places. This time, they will work together to make dreams of true love come true while overcoming the unexpected obstacle of a third look-alike with plans of her own.

Alien Xmas: Nov. 20 Courtesy of Netflix When kleptomaniac aliens do their best to steal Earth's gravity in order to steal everything on the planet, a small alien named X uses the spirit of Christmas to save the world.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: Nov. 22 Courtesy of Netflix Scroogette Regina Fuller returns to her small hometown after the death of her father intent on selling the land to a mall developer, leaving the community evicted. But plans change after a little time spent with the people impacted by her decisions, and the rekindling of an old flame. When she accepts the guidance of an angel, Regina can't help but be won over. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, it'll be an instant classic.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday: Nov. 24 Netflix Jr./YouTube It is finally time for Huttsgalor's very favorite winter festival is finally here, but will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun? Or will they join in on the tradition?

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two: Nov. 25 Courtesy of Netflix Set two years after the original story, Kurt Russell is back as the admittedly sexy Santa that had everyone in the holiday spirit. When a magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, siblings Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: Nov. 27 Courtesy of Netflix Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker follows the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas: Nov. 27 Netflix Jr./YouTube A snow plow that bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carson's yard but doesn't seem to know who he is. Cory must remind him of his purpose in order to save Christmas.

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!: Nov. 29 Winter has come to the big city and when Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for her pal Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate! The message of cultural diversity and the power of friendship is one we could all afford to learn.

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens: Nov. 30 Spookley the Square Pumpkin learns an important lesson when he helps a special green cat and three stray kittens find a home: that it's never wrong to do the right thing.

Angela's Christmas Wish: Dec. 1 Courtesy of Netflix Join Angela on a quest to reunite her family in time for the holidays.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday: Dec. 3 Netflix Jr./YouTube Barry the Berry Bear misses his appointment to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve. Fortunately, the Fix-It Force is there to save the town's most magical holiday.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas: Dec. 4 MovieClips/YouTube George and Harold decide that Christmas could use some changes, which inspires them to create their own holiday: BLISSMAS. But when it replaces Christmas in the real world, they have to work to help Santa remember the reason for the season before it's too late.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas: Dec. 5 Netflix Jr./YouTube Mandy Mail has a responsibility to deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, but her work isn't over when she makes the delivery. She joins Santa to deliver the presents in a big storm and learns an important lesson along the way.

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers: Dec. 8 Netflix Jr./YouTube Sami, Zane, Olive and Rocky are excited for their field trip to the North Pole, but when they accidentally cause a catastrophe at Santa's workshop, it's up to the eight older Super Monsters to come to the rescue and save Christmas!

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas: Dec. 9 Courtesy of Netflix After a big bump on the head during a holiday event, Ashley glimpses her near-distant future with friends Tío, Tad, Stick, and Brooke.

The Big Show Show: Christmas: Dec. 9 Courtesy of Netflix Big Show is injured and down for the count, but Cassy is there to take his place in the neighborhood Christmas competition. As she steps in, JJ, Mandy and Lola embark on a scavenger hunt for presents but come to realize that spending time together might be the best gift of all.