If you were a little late to purchase your mom a Mother's Day card, then these Netflix Mother's Day cards will do the trick. They're the perfect way to tell your favorite mom (who loves marathoning episodes of Grace & Frankie) that you love them, with the help of their favorite Netflix faces.

In case you weren't aware, Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 10. But it's definitely not like the Mother's Days from years past. Getting together with your favorite mothers is not exactly possible due to the current pandemic, and leaving your house to send them a gift or card can be just as hard. Which is why e-cards are the perfect thing to send any mother in your life — they're guaranteed to get the card in time and they will appreciate the gesture.

Netflix teamed up with the very talented artist and writer, Serena Dorman, to release Mother's Day e-cards inspired by your favorite Netflix moms. There is a card for every kind of mother out there — whether she's obsessed with the hilariously real comedian, Ali Wong, and finds her stand up specials to be so true. Or, if she loves watching the adventures of Grace and Frankie in the Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, then she'll love this super sentimental card.

Courtesy of Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

You can let your mom know how much you've appreciated all of her support and words of wisdom throughout the years with a "mat talk" themed card inspired by Jerry from the Netflix reality series, CHEER. Or, you can let her know that you think she's great with a hilarious Moira centric card from the super funny sitcom, Schitt's Creek.

Courtesy of Netflix Courtesy of Netflix

But these are just a few of the many e-cards that Netflix is releasing this weekend just in time for Mother's Day. Be sure to follow the Netflix Family Instagram account and Facebook page, where you will be able to see all of the cards and download them so you can send them to your favorite mother.

As you stay inside and social distance this Mother's Day, pair your favorite Netflix Mother's Day card with a marathon of your favorite Netflix show. Your mom will definitely appreciate it.