The Easter Bunny will be hopping into your home in just a month's time, which means every grocery store and CVS is currently packed with an abundance of egg-related candy. You'll spy giant chocolate rabbits, Cadbury Eggs, and Peeps' 2019 line of Easter products, which includes everything from a Pancakes & Syrup flavored Chicks to Giant Marshmallow Bunny Pops. Your Easter baskets just got a whole lot more exciting.

Peeps has been the unofficial-official candy of Easter since at least the '50s according to Vox, and I'd venture to say most Americans don't think of their celebratory baskets as complete without at least one marshmallow bird or bunny in the mix. I mean, even those who don't eat them have likely made one explode in the microwave at least once during their adolescence. You probably think of the classic yellow chick, the flagship product of the brand, when someone mentions the sweet candy, but the company has branched out in recent years, expanding into new flavors and products altogether. They typically release themed items in the weeks leading up to Easter, and their 2019 line does not disappoint.

The trend that jumped out at me first from the line was the myriad of new Chick flavors Peeps is rolling out. You can treat yourself to Orange Sherbet, Sour Watermelon, Strawberry, Coconut, or Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks ($2 each) to combine a fruity kick with the classic marshmallowy texture you know and love. (All of which are fat-free and gluten-free, by the way.) Cotton Candy Chicks ($2) will make you feel like you're celebrating Easter at a carnival, and the Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate ($3) are great if you want to add a cocoa kick to your festive treat. Plus, the Party Cake flavor ($2) is as cute as it is celebratory, with the little Chicks being decorated with rainbow confetti.

There are also a few out-of-the-box flavors being sold exclusively at certain retailers, like Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks ($2) at Kroger and Blue Raspberry ($2) at Walmart. BJ's is selling a PEEPS Party Pack ($20) that has 12 5-count packages in three different colors, which is ideal if you're hosting the big Easter egg hunt this year. Make sure to stop into the right store to get the Peeps of your dreams.

I got to try the Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks ($2) for myself, and I can report they're delicious even though maple and marshmallow sounds like a strange combination. The syrup undertone mixed with the soft consistency made me feel like I was eating a breakfast S'more (which is a good thing, just so we're clear), and there's a layer a cinnamon sugar on top that makes it even more delicious. They definitely taste better than they sound.

And don't despair if you're not a marshmallow lover. You can enjoy treats like Peeps Jelly Beans ($5) or the solid Chocolate Bunny ($5), which is available for the first time ever to compete with the chocolate makers. And if you just can't decide which sweet sounds the best, their pre-made Easter baskets ($40) provide you with a dozen different products, including the Chocolate Bunny and Orange Sherbet Chicks, letting you have the best of both worlds.

The takeaway here is that no matter your Easter needs, Peeps has you covered. Head to their site or your local grocery store to load up, and save a chocolate bunny for me.