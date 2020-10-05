The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has identified a new COVID-19 syndrome for adults similar to MIS-C, or multi-inflammatory syndrome in children, according to CNN, which can be caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the CDC reported 27 cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in adults ranging in age from 21 to 50 years old in the United States and the United Kingdom — and it's now being referred to as MIS-A. In sixteen of these reported cases, they found symptoms which include fever, gastrointestinal pain, and rash, according to Live Science. All patients had elevated laboratory markers of inflammation and evidence of "cardiac effects," according to the CDC.

Not all people who develop MIS-A test positive for the coronavirus, and might need antibody testing to confirm a previous infection, the CDC reported in the Morbidity and Morality Weekly report. But, evidence suggests a link between the two, which reinforces the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus. "Further research is needed to understand the pathogenesis and long-term affects of this condition," researchers for the CDC wrote.

MIS-C is a condition in kids where different parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, kidneys, lungs, brain, skin, eyes, and other gastrointestinal organs. Children who have MIS-C might experience symptoms such as fever, neck pain, blood shot eyes, and could have difficulty breathing, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). There have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of MIS-C as of Oct. 1.

MIS-A is not to dissimilar to MIS-C, according to the CDC. The majority of patients with MIS-A survived their diagnosis — but the syndrome, like MIS-C, can be fatal, according to Yale Medicine, and disproportionately affects minorities, according to the American Pharmacist Association.

The link between MIS-C and the coronavirus isn't quite clear, according to the AAP, and while it might sound frightening, it is still very rare. However, it does require immediately attention and could likely cause hospitalization, according to CNN. The best way for parents to prevent their children from getting MIS-C is by taking actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

People can frequently wash their hands, practice social distancing, and wear a cloth face covering in public settings, according to the CDC, to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and protect themselves against MIS-A.

