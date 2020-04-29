At this point, new streaming content is basically gold and fortunately, it's time for Netflix to drop a whole slew of new shows and movies. And while some of them come with ratings that will give parents pause, there are quite a few new May 2020 Netflix family-friendly shows and movies that the whole family can enjoy.

Practicing social distancing at home is a lot easier when you have something good to watch, and the lineup coming to Netflix in May does not disappoint. From original content to classic movies and everything in between, the only thing you'll have to complain about is how you'll choose what to watch first.

There is much to be excited for, but perhaps the most thrilling of all is Michelle Obama's documentary Becoming that will be available to stream on May 6. Her book that inspired the film was greeted with much acclaim, as was the audiobook adaptation that went on to win her a Grammy.

Along with the inspirational story of the former first lady, there's plenty of kids' content coming in May to help keep your little ones busy and engaged. So let's take a look at what's coming to Netflix this month.

'Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy' — May 1 Netflix An adorable Go! Go! Cory Carson 44-minute special is coming to Netflix Jr. on May 1.

'Back to the Future' — May 1 Universal Pictures/ YouTube Both the first film and Back to the Future Part II, both rated PG, will hit Netflix on May 1. And even if your kids aren't blown away by the special effects, it'll be nice to have them in on the joke when you see a DeLorean in the wild.

'Ace Ventura Pet Detective' — May 1 Amazon Ace Ventura Pet Detective comes with a PG-13 rating and some crass Jim Carry humor, so it'll have to be up to parents whether or not they share the hilarity with their kids. (Common Sense Media notes this 1994 movie is most suitable for kids 14 and older.) But this laugh-out-loud comedy was a childhood favorite around my house.

'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory' — May 1 Movieclips/ YouTube Talk about a classic! With a G-rating, there's no way your kids won't thank you for introducing them to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and, of course, those Oompa Loompas.

'Charlie & The Chocolate Factory' — May 1 Willy Wonka/ YouTube Along with the original, the PG-rated and creepily funny Johnny Depp remake, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, is also headed to Netflix this month. You could have a compare and contrast movie night with both films, or just eat lots of candy and pick your favorite.

'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa' — May 1 DreamWorks Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, rated PG, follows your favorite zoo animals as they make their way to Africa on an airplane that was reassembled by penguins.

'Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine' — May 1 Thomas & Friends/ YouTube There are actually three new Thomas programs headed to Netflix in May: Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine Catch them all on May 1.

'Arctic Dogs' — May 4 Arctic Dogs The PG animated film Arctic Dogs follows Swifty the fox as he discovers a plan by Otto Von Walrus to drill beneath the Arctic surface and unleash gas that will melt the ice.

'Becoming' — May 6 Netflix/ YouTube A documentary about Michelle Obama by her and Barack's production company. Need I say more?