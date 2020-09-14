Come October, there's nothing more seasonally appropriate than watching a spooky flick. And if you've got little ones at home, you'll be pleased to know there are several new Halloween movies and shows coming to Netflix that will have the whole family feeling ready for All Hallows' Eve.

Along with some classics from throughout the year, Netflix is coming out with a lot of new specials that will be released throughout October. On the list of what's new for 2020, another adventure with the Super Monsters — Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters. In this special episode, the children of famous monsters attend a traditional Dia De Los Muertos parade in Vida's home town where they meet some new Super Monsters and make fast friends. This episode will be released on Oct. 9, but this is just the beginning of all of the fun content poised to get you in the Halloween spirit.

From special Halloween episodes of your kids' favorite series, to movies centered around the scariest night of the year that aren't that spooky, there's something for everyone in Netflix's 2020 lineup of Halloween content. So mark your calendars and prepare for a fun Halloween streaming marathon this year.

The Worst Witch: Season 4 Courtesy of Netflix Available Oct. 1, the fourth season of The Worst Witch follows Mildred Hubble, an average girl unfamiliar with the world of magic, who finds herself at Miss Cackle's Academy for witches. Challenges in school and life push Mildred and her friend Ethel to use their magical abilities to win the honor of being named Head Girl. Stream all four seasons of the show on Netflix.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween Courtesy of Netflix Kid car Cory Carson and his friends regularly go on adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills. But for Halloween, the gang is searching for king-sized candy bars as they trick-or-treat. When they discover that all of the best candy is on the "spooky" side of town, they have to decide if the sweets are worth the scares. The new episode will be available on Oct. 2.

StarBeam: Halloween Hero Courtesy of Netflix As of Oct. 6, your family can follow StarBeam and Boost as they battle greedy Captain Fishbeard. When they learn that he is stealing everyone's Halloween treats to eat himself, the dynamic duo has some tricks up their sleeves to stop his evil plan and save Halloween for everyone!

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters Courtesy of Netflix See the Super Monsters visit Vida's hometown to attend a Dia De Los Muertos parade. Meet new friends and learn a bit about the traditional Mexican holiday on Oct. 9.