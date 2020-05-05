Rumors fly around the royal family like no other and sometimes it can get a bit out of hand. Such has been the case for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially as the pair made their shocking decision to step down as senior royals. But a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coming out this summer has promised to confront the many rumors that have surrounded them and shed some light on the truth.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family was co-written by Harper's BAZAAR royal editor at large Omid Scobie and ELLE's royal reporter and contributor Carolyn Durand. As royal reporters, both Scobie and Durand have been covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their time as senior working royals for years, which has certainly put them in a unique position to write this book, set to be released in August 2020 and available for pre-order now.

"The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," Scobie and Durand explained in a statement to E! News. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The material presented in the book won't be the first time Scobie and Durand have addressed false rumors about the pair. For instance, amid reports of the Sussexes stepping down as senior royals, The Sun reported that the pair were on bad terms with the rest of their family. In contrast, ELLE reported that discussions among the family were "all extremely friendly and constructive," according to sources close to the family.

For the book, the two reportedly spoke with those closest to the couple to uncover the truth behind the misinformation circulating about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to Deadline, Meghan and Harry have been cooperating with the authors about the book, but the Sussexes' representatives have denied that any interviews have been conducted.

Meghan and Harry are, of course, no strangers to misrepresentation in the media. They are currently in the process of suing the publishers of the Mail on Sunday and The Sun for gross invasions of their privacy, according to CNN; Prince Harry has alleged that the tabloids illegally intercepted his voicemail messages. Additionally, as TIME reported, they recently announced that they will no longer cooperate with the tabloids that have smeared them over the years, including The Sun, The Daily Mail, Daily Express, and The Mirror.

There's no denying that Meghan and Harry have been put through the ringer when it comes to media coverage and hopefully this book will grant the public some clarity and the couple some peace of mind.