What would childhood as a royal be like, you wonder? If we didn’t know before, now we can guess. New photos of Prince Louis, Prince Charlotte, and Prince George are giving everyone a glimpse into the life of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children. A series of six photographs shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account show the three siblings enjoying and exploring outdoors with their parents. Whether they’re sitting on a makeshift swing, running with sticks, or dipping their feet into the cooling stream water, the royal children seem to be enjoying the warm season to its full potential.

Taken at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this past weekend, the photos show the royal family kicking back and connecting with nature, precisely what the garden was meant for. "The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature,” Kensington Palace wrote on its Instagram alongside the adorable new photos.

The caption continued, “Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular.”

Just look at how much they're enjoying themselves!

Indeed, the Duchess of Cambridge designed the garden for the Royal Horticultural Society as an incentive for children and families to connect over and with nature, according to The Daily Express. But she didn't do it alone — her three children personally gathered items to help decorate the woodland.

"Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden," Kensington Palace's Instagram post explains. "Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den." One of the photos indeed features Prince George showing off his collected stick.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned solo to the gardens today after visiting with her family yesterday, as ELLE reported, and is expected to return tonight for a more formal affair to view the garden with the Queen and other senior members of the Royal family. The Daily Express also noted that Duchess Kate arrived a day early to her garden to join school children for outdoor activities before its doors officially open to the public.

Speaking to teachers at her garden, according to the Daily Mail, Middleton reportedly said, "It's really important the kids start to understand nature, and care for it, so they can protect it as well." She continued, "With Instagram everything is so visual. It's nice to sit and feel."

Speaking further on the initiative, Middleton also shared with the BBC for an upcoming TV special about the Chelsea Flower Show about how she hopes it will impact others, according to Harper's Bazaar. "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together," she told the BBC's Monty Don, according to TODAY.

If anything, the new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George have us wanting to do just that.