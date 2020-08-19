Get ready to pump up the jam once again, folks. In a sneak peek for the new Space Jam movie set to premiere next year, fans of the original 90s flick are given a small taste of what's in store. Specifically, the Tune Squad's new uniform.

LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to 1996's Space Jam that starred Michael Jordan with the cast of The Looney Tunes, and took to Twitter earlier this week to share a tiny peek at the uniforms that will be featured in the new movie.

In the teaser, James can be seen wearing the brightly hued Tune Squad uniform with matching orange sneakers looking like he is ready to defeat the Monstars. His jersey has the number "6" on it, which is a change from his normal #23, a number he's worn since high school, according to Essentially Sports. James has occasionally worn #6 on his jersey throughout this career, according to ScreenRant, so this switch-up will help differentiate himself from Jordan, who wore #23 in the original Space Jam film.

During an appearance on the Road Trippin' Podcast in March, as CinemaBlend reported, James gave an update about the sequel as the pandemic paused production on projects like this. "Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we're still on target," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We're excited about it."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will reportedly be a continuation of where the original film left off nearly 25 years ago, according to People. In Space Jam, Jordan teamed up with the animated cast of Looney Tunes for one high stakes basketball game against a team of out-of-this-world players, also known as the Monstars.

This sequel has been in the works since 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter, so any questions that fans have about the film and its plot will be answered soon enough. Space Jam: A New Legacy will reportedly be released on July 16, 2021.