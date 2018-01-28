Nick Jonas Responds To Jonas Brothers' Reunion Rumors & Fans Will Be Disappointed

There is nothing like listening to your favorite band from middle school to make you incredibly nostalgic. For me, that was the Jonas Brothers. This month, the Jonas Brothers made waves after their deactivated Instagram account got reactivated, fueling rumors of a reunion tour. But at the Grammy's, Nick Jonas responded to Jonas Brothers' reunion rumors and his response is not going to make fans too happy.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, the best-looking Jonas brother (let's be honest, OK) said there is "nothing planned" as far as a reunion, outside of glorious family dinners, I'm assuming. One of those family dinners fueled those rumors, Jonas told red carpet host, Ryan Seacrest on Sunday. Jonas told Seacrest that the Jonas Brothers Instagram account "accidentally" got reactivated and that is what caused the frenzy of the band getting back together. Jonas said:

We hung out for a weekend altogether and then, I guess our Instagram was restarted or reopened. But I can tell you right now that there is nothing planned but never say never.

It must be hard when your band members are your immediately relatives and "bringing the band back together" means going over your mom's house to help her clean out the basement. And when fans are intent on watching your every move, hanging out together is synonymous with "reuniting the band."

The immediate response from fans hearing Jonas dispel the rumors was parallel waterfalls of tears, wailing, and gifs of devastation.

More to come....