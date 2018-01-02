The latest season of The Bachelor is the 22nd cycle — which means there have been a lot of Bachelors at this point. Last season's took to Twitter on the night of the premiere to wish the latest well. In fact, Nick Viall's message to Arie on The Bachelor will make you laugh out loud. Remember Nick? I think it'd be pretty hard not to, even with 21 other Bachelors at this point. Nick starred on last season of The Bachelor and, like Arie, that choice was at first controversial. He was seen as a "villain" on his time on The Bachelorette but somewhat redeemed himself on Bachelor in Paradise. Since he's been through the ringer, he'd be a good candidate to give advice to Arie.

Good luck tonight Arie! I wrote you a poem to break the seal: Roses are red, your eyes are like SO blue, people wanted it to be Peter, but I believe in you. #TheBachelor — (@viallnicholas28) #

More to come...