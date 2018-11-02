Thanksgiving is but one measly long weekend of the month, so Nickelodeon is extending the feel-good message of togetherness and gratitude with dedicated Thanksgiving specials airing all month long. Nickelodeon is bringing Thanksgiving-themed episodes of PAW Patrol, plus new episodes of Double Dare, Henry Danger, Knight Squad, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Loud House this month. Two brand new animated preschool shows, Rainbow Rangers and Butterbean's Cafe, premiere this month and the latter will air a special Thanksgiving episode soon after its premiere. A new series called Cousins for Life will also air a sneak peek over Thanksgiving weekend.

Cousins for Life follows 12-year-old Stuart as he moves to Portland to live with his cousin and best friend Ivy after his mom was deployed overseas. The Good Place alum Dallas Young stars as Stuart while Scarlet Spencer, fresh off a stint on Shameless, joins the cast as Ivy. The new live-action comedy comes from Austin & Ally creators Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, and a special preview of the first episode runs Saturday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 p.m. Here's more on what you can expect from those Thanksgiving episodes, plus all the marathons Nick has queued up for Thanksgiving weekend.

PAW Patrol Nickelodeon On Wednesday, Nov. 21, PAW Patrol will premiere its Thanksgiving special, "Pups Rescue Thanksgiving." According to Nickelodeon: "When the bouncy turkey from the Thanksgiving feast at City Hall flies away with Mayor Humdinger and his kittens, the pups must save the day."

The Loud House Nickelodeon The Loud House's 30-minute Thanksgiving special, titled "The Loudest Thanksgiving," finds Lori and Bobby trying to bring their families together for the first time, rather than spend Thanksgiving apart. It airs Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Butterbean's Café Nickelodeon Butterbean's Café premieres earlier in the month, but on Nov. 21, its Thanksgiving episode, "Fairy Happy Thanksgiving," finds Butterbean and her fairy friends teaching Ms. Marmalady what Thanksgiving is all about.

TeenNick's Thanksgiving Watch-a-thon Lineup Giphy TeenNick has watch-a-thons lined up all day every day of Thanksgiving weekend, including: Game Shakers (Nov. 22)

(Nov. 22) Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Nov. 23)

(Nov. 23) The Thundermans (Nov. 24)

(Nov. 24) Victorious (Nov. 25)

Nicktoons' Thanksgiving Watch-a-thon Lineup Giphy The Fairly Oddparents will air on Nicktoons from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Thursday, Nov. 22 until Sunday, Nov. 25.