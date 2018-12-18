You might recognize 15-year-old JoJo Siwa from her time on the popular Lifetime reality TV show Dance Moms, but today, JoJo is more than a reality TV star. The Nickelodeon singer, dancer, entrepreneur, and New York Times best selling author currently boasts an impressive 7.4 million Instagram followers, 387,000 Twitter followers, and over 8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Siwa's obviously feeling the love, but how does she return it? Here's what JoJo Siwa is giving her friends for the holidays – take a page out of her book, and spoil your children or friends Siwanator style.

Moment of truth: There are some social media influencers with millions of followers, and I can't seem to pinpoint why they've amassed the following they have. That's not the case with Siwa. In an age when everyone is eager to grow up as quickly as possible, Siwa embraces all things youthful, from hair bows to sparkles to all things whimsical, colorful, and fun. More notable than her look, however, is her equally loud and proud message against negativity and bullying in any form. When it comes to "child stars" you'd want your own kid to emulate, Siwa's certainly not a bad choice. And her summer 2019 D.R.E.A.M. tour already sold out once before more shows were added to the lineup, according to I Heart Radio, affirming how popular she is with the tweenage set.

If you've got a Siwanator in your own family, you can't go wrong with this list of gifts Joelle Joanie Siwa herself shares exclusively with Romper. Here's what she'll be giving to her besties this year, along with tickets to her upcoming tour, of course.

1 'My Life As Kid In A Candy Store' Doll 'My Life As Kid In A Candy Store' Doll $27 Nickelodeon This 18-inch poseable JoJo Siwa doll is perfect for young fans. Kids can brush and style the doll's long hair, and her eyes open and close. "I love this doll so much because it’s super cute and comes with lots of fun accessories like extra hair bows and a selfie stick," says Siwa. See On Amazon

2 Slime Kits Crystal Slime Kit $28 NINANO "Who doesn’t love slime?" asks Siwa. This DIY kit lets kids create a completely unique version. This kit contains 18 different colors of slime, five packs of colorful foam balls, two packs of sugar paper, 250 pieces of fresh fruit face decoration, 15 bottles of glitter, and more. See On Amazon

2 JoJo Bows Signature Collection Tie Dye Hair Bow (Neon Pink) $13 JoJo Siwa You won't see JoJo without her signature bow. This tie dye version measures 7 to 8 inches wide and secures with a single-prong alligator clip. Siwa hopes that this bow is as cute as it is an anti-bullying symbol. "If you see someone wearing a JoJo bow you know that they will be nice to you and be your friend because they are a SIWANATOR!" See On Amazon

5 Cozy Blankets Sherpa 50"x60" Reversible Throw Blanket $29 HoroM "It’s winter time so who doesn’t love a nice warm blanket?" says Siwa. This ultra cozy fleeze blanket comes in two different sizes and four different colors (gray, yellow, pink, and aqua blue). See On Amazon

6 Homemade Gifts Essential Oil Bath Bomb DIY Kit $50 Urban Kangaroo "If you’re getting something for someone who means a lot to you, then the best gift is something that you made," says Siwa. You can treat your loved ones with bath bombs made by yours truly, but really, any homemade goodie from cookies to jewelry will be received with love. See On Amazon