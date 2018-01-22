Nicole Kidman's SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Will Make You Look Forward To Aging

Nicole Kidman has swept this awards season for her work on last year's HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, winning the Golden Globe, the Emmy, and now the SAG Award for playing the role of Celeste, a whip-smart mother and domestic violence survivor. Her acceptance speeches always focus on the importance of telling stories of abuse with compassion, complexity, and, most importantly, with the authority of women who have actually experienced it behind the wheel. Nicole Kidman's SAG Awards acceptance speech is no exception.

Celeste has been the topic of much conversation this past year as a powerful, smart, and privileged woman who seems to have it all and enjoy a certain degree of playful and passionate power exchange with her husband. But it all becomes exceedingly more complicated when her husband, expertly played by Alexander Skarsgard, begins to violently cross boundaries, blurring the lines of consent, repeatedly gaslighting his wife, and finally unleashing a full-fledged torrent of abuse against her. In spite of being in couple's counseling together and seeking the help of a therapist alone, Celeste continues to experience conflicting feelings about whether or not she's actually being abused, giving a powerfully realistic look at how confusing domestic violence can be.

Her speech noted the trailblazing actresses who came before her, and acknowledged their work in ensuring that she's still able to have an award-winning career at her age.

More to come...