If you've ever given birth, whether vaginally or by C-section, then you know it can take a while for your body to recover from pregnancy and childbirth. Not only are you sore and bleeding, but you're probably exhausted from caring for a newborn. And this might not be true for everyone, but for some people, sex is the last thing on their mind during this sensitive time, even after they get the "all clear" to resume intercourse. Someone who is all too familiar with this subject? Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, whose comments about postpartum sex are so freaking relatable.

As you might already know, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star welcomed a son, Angelo, with her husband Jionni LaValle on May 30, giving their two other children, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, an adorable sibling. And now that her baby boy is 7 weeks old, Polizzi opened up about her post-baby sex life on the Women on Top podcast on July 17, as People reported. Spoiler alert: Polizzi didn't hold back.

“I waited six weeks with my two older kids because I ripped. This third delivery I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids so my vagina is huge, I guess,” the mom-of-three candidly explained. “Actually, it doesn’t feel that bad down there. But I still want to wait just in case something happens and I do rip during sex. But after you have a baby vaginally and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first."

Polizzi also discussed how painful post-pregnancy sex can be, adding: "It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. It starts to feel good after you get into the motions, but you need a lot of lube, let’s just put it that way."

LOL. Never have I read anything so accurate about postpartum sex, especially when it comes to the lubrication aspect of it.

Speaking of lube, dryness down there can be an issue, particularly where it concerns breastfeeding moms. That's because breastfeeding can prevent a person's body from ovulation for months after she delivers, meaning the levels of estrogen are much lower than normal, according to Baby Center. This can result in vaginal dryness and an overall lack of sexual desire.

Snooki's unfiltered honesty about post-pregnancy sex probably don't come as much of a surprise to fans because this feisty mama isn't afraid to tell it like it is when it comes to postpartum life. Like when she went into detail about the state of her newly-postpartum body while still in the hospital after giving birth, according to Us Weekly. "My feet are swollen, I'm wearing a diaper, my son just peed and sh*t on me twice & my sciatica is acting up," Polizzi shared on her Instagram Story at the time. "Hello postpartum."

At the time, Polizzi also shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring all of the postpartum products she used after delivering Angelo. "The aftermath of birth,” Polizzi said in the clip, while showing her stash. “You definitely need these guys. Hazel pads for your butthole. Here’s my underwears, my pads, my squirt bottle. Pray for me.” Ha! It doesn't get much better than hazel pads for one's "butthole," does it?

To be honest, I wish I had a friend like Polizzi who could have offered me an honest glimpse into what postpartum life might look like. Because I was so focused on meeting my baby and the idea of no longer being pregnant, I didn't give much thought to the bleeding, cramping, and general soreness that followed. But the postpartum sex? In my opinion, nothing can truly prepare you for that.