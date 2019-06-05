Those of us who grew up watching MTV likely remember Snooki's wild, partying adventures with the rest of the Jersey Shore gang. But these days, the 31-year-old mom of three has a lot more to say — and more insight to offer — when it comes to completely different topics. Like parenting and childbirth, for example. Which means many millennial moms and moms-to-be are falling in love with her all over again. Because she is practical AF, and isn't afraid to tell it like it is. In fact, I'm willing to bet Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's hospital bag essentials are pretty similar to yours.

As Us Weekly reported, Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child — a baby boy they named Angelo — on May 30. The couple also has a 6-year-old son, Lorenzo, and a 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

However, before the Jersey Shore star headed off to labor and delivery, she made a video detailing everything she was packing for her hospital stay. Polizzi shared her hospital bag tips in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, June 5. "I haven't done this in four years, but I do remember the necessities that I always need," she said, as she grabbed her Disney Dooney & Bourke weekend bag and started filling it.

"So right when you get to the hospital, you know they put the gown on you and you get hooked up, whatever," a heavily pregnant Polizzi says to the camera. "I don't like the hospital gowns. I mean, they're cute ... Well, actually they're not cute. They're cozy, okay, but they're not the best." (Which, amen.) She then showed the camera a black Baby Be Mine hospital gown, which she bought on Amazon, to give birth in.

Next up in Polizzi's hospital bag are Baby Be Mine mommy and me gowns — which she plans to wear after she's all washed up after giving birth for her first photos with baby Lorenzo. The sets include a robe for mom and then a swaddle blanket and hat in matching fabric for the baby.

Also included for the baby was: Another swaddle blanket, a custom-made fleece blanket that says "Angelo," baby mittens, baby gowns, and a going-home outfit. "I love gowns for the first couple of weeks when the baby is born. Number one, it's easier to change them. Two, the umbilical cord. And three, it's just comfy." Practical, right?

What's even more practical is the going-home outfit Polizzi packed for herself. She packed a loose-fitting tank top, a nursing bra, a pair of loose-fitting pants, and a sweatshirt. "I am not a royal. You don't need to leave in a dress, all done up. Be comfortable," she advised. (Yasss, girl.)

"Don't be surprised, ladies — if this is your first time having a baby — if you leave the hospital and you still look pregnant," Polizzi added. "You're going to look pregnant for the next two weeks."

Next up are toiletries. Which for Polizzi included a wet brush, deodorant, face wipes, body oil, and a tooth brush. "That's all you need," she said. "You're not going to the club, girl. You're going to war."

Finally, Polizzi packed a small makeup bag. "So I'm not going to be done up. My face isn't going to be done — girl, bye — but I do want to take nice pictures and not look like I'm dying." Her makeup bag included: Matte powder, tinted lip balm and lip shimmer, mascara, and a brow trio kit. She added:

Good for you moms who you know, get your hair done, your full makeup, good for you. Me? I don't have the f*cking time for that. I don't care to look that amazing. And I like to be real with like everything that happens.

For the record, Polizzi has remained true to her word. Not long after giving birth, she shared images of her swollen hands, complained about the ongoing after pains, and posted a video of the postpartum supplies she was using — like witch hazel wipes, a peri bottle, and giant pads, according to Women's Health magazine.

Thanks for always keeping it real, Snooki.