The Jersey Shore cast has a new meatball to add to the crew. Earlier this week, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child into the world. But it wasn't an easy journey to get to this point — Polizzi has been honest about how hard it's been. Let's be real, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's quotes about pregnancy prove that pregnancy is hard, and Polizzi is one of the brave people willing to speak up about it.

On Thursday, May 30, Polizzi gave birth to her third child — a son, named Angelo James, according to People. "So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family!," she told People in a statement. Baby Angelo joins Snooki's other two children — 6-year-old son, Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna — to complete their family. And it seems like the whole family is super excited. Leading up to her son's birth, Polizzi shared how happy her children were to become big siblings.

But that isn't to say that it's been easy this whole time. Since Polizzi's first pregnancy in 2012, she's been open about how difficult pregnancy has been for her. Her honesty about the whole situation is pretty refreshing, and proves that she keeps it real, no matter what.

These quotes are just a few of Polizzi's hot takes on pregnancy.

The Time She Spoke The Truth "I think everyone secretly hates pregnancy." In a 2015 interview with Refinery 29, Polizzi spoke the truth — sometimes, pregnancy can be awful, but everyone is afraid to admit it. "I love the result of being pregnant," she said.

The Time She Talked About Pregnancy Dreams In a 2012 interview with Us Weekly, Polizzi opened up about having pregnancy dreams, according to MTV News, which are a completely real thing. Her dreams, however, sounded totally freaky. "I had a dream I was in labor and my mom induced me with a shot in my shoulder," she told the magazine. "My old principal was my doctor. You know when you hold in a fart and it hurts? In my dream they were contractions."

The Time She Had Surprising Pregnancy Cravings Although Polizzi was the queen of pickles on Jersey Shore, her pregnancy cravings were a lot more tame. "I craved a lot of fruit in my first pregnancy, and this time it's strawberries," Polizzi told Us Weekly during her second pregnancy in 2014. "[During my first pregnancy] I would eat so much pineapple that my tongue would burn from the acid."

The Time She Wanted Her Baby OUT When Polizzi was nearing the end of her third pregnancy, she was ready for it to be over. During an episode of her podcast, "It's Happening With Snooki and Joey," the mom of three said her patience was wearing thin, according to Us Weekly. "I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable," she said. "You have no idea."

The Time She Found Out She Was Pregnant In that same 2012 interview with Us Weekly, Polizzi told the magazine that she got serious the second she found out she was pregnant. "I was worried," she said. "It was New Year's Eve, and we were in Vegas, so I did go crazy."

The Time She Admitted She Was Scared In that same 2015 interview with Refinery 29, Polizzi opened up about how scared she was to get pregnant for the first time. Her words about this are honestly, kind of refreshing. "I was terrified with Lorenzo because I wasn't ready," she said. "It was two years earlier than I wanted to have a kid. But, it was the best thing to ever happen to me."