I know you have a lot of things to do today, but I need you to stop everything for a minute and listen to me, because I have to tell you something important: There is now a booze-filled piñata you can order for your next party and oh-my-god where have these been all of my adult life? A NIPYATA! is a custom-made piñata for adults 21 and over that is filled with tiny bottles of alcohol (nips), candy, and customized fortunes attached to each bottle. Move over kids, because mama's about to hit the crap out of a donkey.

Let's start with the obvious: These are not for kids, or people who don't drink, or those with poor hand-eye coordination. If you're still with me, then let's talk details. NIPYATA! (yes, there's an exclamation point in the name and I am here for it) comes in a variety of designs. There's the classic donkey piñata, of course, but you can also order one in the shape of a pizza slice, a graduation cap, a milestone birthday, and even one that is NSFW (let's just say, it's sure to get a rise out of party-goers). Once you pick a shape, the real fun begins.

Droppin' RainBows-Yata $150 $80 NIPYATA! Comes with 15 plastic mini bottles (50ml) of premium spirits, a variety of candy, 20 feet of hanging twine, as well as a blindfold and smashin’ stick. See on NIPYATA!

Your NIPYATA! can be fully customized to include your favorite variety of alcohol, and you can also write your own "fortunes" that go on each bottle. And, if you want to add more fun items to your piñata after it arrives, they're all built with the ability to be opened and re-sealed.

There is some bad news though, and I hate to be the bearer of it, but I don't want anyone to get their hopes up only to have them smashed like the head of that poor donkey. NIPYATA! isn't available in all states... cue the sad violin. If you live in any of these states, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Utah, I highly recommend you call your elected officials immediately and demand a re-count, or maybe just move? Whichever.

The Big 30! $180 $140 NIPYATA! Includes 30 plastic mini bottles (50ml) of booze, assorted candy, 20 feet of hanging twine, smashin' stick and blindfold, as well as rules of the game. Perfect for holding on to your youth, especially since 30 is the new 20. See on NIPYATA!

However, if you live in one of the other 41 states (math is hard), then rest assured because as long as someone 21+ is available to sign for your piñata, it can be delivered on your preferred date. Expedited shipping is also available for you late planners.

The reviews of these gems are very telling. There are just as many "highly recommend" comments as there are "that hangover is real though" proclamations. Our best advice? Make sure your piñata party also serves lots of water. Chips and guac won't hurt either.

NIPYATA! is so convinced you will love their products though, they even offer a money-back guarantee. Yup, that's right. As stated on their website you can return any item "for any reason, no questions asked within 30 days" for a full refund (minus shipping charges). As far as we're concerned that means you have exactly zero reasons not to give them a shot. (See what I did there?)

I'm off to order mine right now.