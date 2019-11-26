Is Nordstrom Rack on your list for Black Friday shopping this year? Considering the retail chain was founded for people who "love designer brands but hate designer prices," there may be a few other people in line when the doors open on Friday morning (check your local store for hours of operation). And hey, if you're still recovering from Thanksgiving and need to wear elastic waist pants while shopping, that's perfectly acceptable. This is a discount shopping, judgment-free zone!

In addition to Black Friday savings, Nordstrom Rack will be offering daily flash events beginning on Nov. 27 for those of us who'd rather shop from home. You'll find luxury brands featured here like TUMI, Rag & Bone, and Levi's, to name a few. Combine this with clearance items at an additional 25% off, cashmere at up to 65% off, and men's athletic and leather shoes at tremendous savings on Black Friday — even their Instax Mini by Fujifilm cameras will be on sale. Honestly, I didn't even know Nordstrom Rack sold electronics (note to self: my kids are asking for cameras this year).

Before you head out, consider these tips from a recent Forbes article on Black Friday smart shopping. Liz Frazier, a personal finance contributor, suggests making a list of everything you want to buy to avoid impulse purchases, research prices ahead of time to make sure you're actually getting a deal, and most importantly, make a budget before you head out the door (or open up the computer).

If there's not a Nordstrom Rack near you, never fear. All deals will be available online and are being released every 24 hours throughout the week, and you'll get free shipping with a purchase of $49+ (usually it's $100+). While some Black Friday deals will be extended through the weekend, some are available for one day only — there may even be an online exclusive or two. Here's to savings and plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers!