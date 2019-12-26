For anyone who loves a good deal and good quality, get ready to shop. Now through Jan. 2 you can get up to 50% off products at the Nordstrom 2019 half-yearly sale. The high-end retailer has a huge assortment of discounted items for women, kids, babies and more.

If you've been waiting for the right time to get a good bag, boots, accessories, or the perfect pair of mom jeans, it's now. Some of Nordstrom's best brands are included in the sale like Madewell, Ugg, Free People, Nike, and Tory Burch, which means you can get a staple piece of clothing that will last for years or a jacket that will transition you from winter to spring.

Kids and baby items are also included in the sale, so it's a great excuse to freshen up your little one's wardrobe. You can stock up on discounted spring/summer clothes with the comfort of knowing you won't feel guilty when your kid inevitably get a grass stain on them later. The sale has great deals on kids and baby shoes, clothes, accessories, toys, and essentials (including strollers and car seats).

If you're ready to start shopping (and saving) here's a list of 10 items that are marked down 50% to help you get started. Whether you're looking for yourself, your kids, or a friend, these deals are worth the after-Christmas splurge.

1. Soft & Cozy Sweater Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater in Oatmeal Nordstrom | $98 $49 Available in seven colors and in sizes XS - XXL See on Nordstrom Still looking for soft tops to get you through winter? This 100% cashmere pullover sweater is it. You can choose between seven different color options including black, royal blue, burgundy, and even a bright purple. The top is dry clean only, but worth it because it was made in a factory that works with HERproject, a non-profit aimed at empowering women workers.

2. Baby Hoodie & Sweat Pants Set TUCKER + TATE Stripe Hoodie & Sweatpants Set Nordstrom | $39 $12 Available in sizes 3m - 24m See on Nordstrom Babies need lounge-wear like everyone else, and this 100% cotton hoodie and pair of drawstring sweat pants (with little pockets!) will do the trick. Each piece has little details, like a kangaroo pocket, to give the set a casual look while still keeping baby cozy. Plus, the set is washing machine and dryer safe.

3. Little & Big Kids Athleisure Pants ZELLA GIRL Lena High Waist Mesh Pocket Performance Leggings Nordstrom | $45 $23 Available in sizes XS (little kid) and S - XL (big kid) See on Nordstrom Whether your kiddo wants to wear these moisture-wicking leggings for lounge or play is up to them. They're designed to be chafe-free for sports, but are also seamless for optimum comfort, so they are great for any use.

4. Detailed One Piece Bathing Suit Chelsea28 Ruffle Trim One-Piece Swimsuit in Purple Taupe Nordstrom | $89 $45 Available in two colors and in sizes XXS - XXL See on Nordstrom If you have a spring vacation coming up or you want to get ahead on your summer shopping, consider this one piece swimsuit with ruffle details, a cut-out back, and an allover textured fabric. It's fully lined and has hook closure on the back for extra support and security.

5. Unicorn Duffle Bag OMG Unicorn Treats Duffle Bag Nordstrom | $56 $29 See on Nordstrom This duffle bag has carrying handles as well as an adjustable shoulder strap for a kiddo to carry everything they need for a sleepover. It has an interior zip pocket to store little items and a rainbow unicorn horn charm (with fur!) for no purpose other than to look magical and cute.

6. Baby Blouse Peek Essentials Floral Cat Blouse Nordstrom | $32 $16 Available in sizes 3-6m through 18-24m See on Nordstrom Baby will definitely be cozy in this adorable top that's made from 100% cotton. It has cute details all over it (in addition to its pattern) like crochet trim and buttons, and it's still washing machine and dryer safe.

7. Backpack Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Nylon Backpack Nordstrom | $395 $198 See on Nordstrom For anyone who is frequently tasked with carrying all the things, this lightweight backpack with padded, adjustable shoulder straps will help with the load. It has an internal and an external zip pocket for extra storage as well as zip closure at the top of the bag.

8. Little Kid & Big Kid Frilly Shorts Seed Heritage Frill Chambray Shorts Nordstrom | $25 $13 Available in sizes 4 - 6 (little kid) and 7-10 (big kid) See on Nordstrom These little shorts are made from 100% cotton and will be a staple piece for any kid come spring and summer. You'll get a lot of bang for your buck because have an elastic waistband so they'll fit throughout the year and they're machine washable.

9. High Waist Ankle Jeans KUT from the kloth Donna High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans Nordstrom | $89 $45 Available in sizes 00 - 12 See on Nordstrom If you're looking for a (great) pair of jeans to transition you from winter to spring, these "stormy hued" jeans with a 28" inseam will do the trick. They are designed to have a little bit of stretch, sit at the waist, and give an allover smooth look.