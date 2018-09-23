Step aside Kendall Jenner, the KarJenner brood has just discovered its newest and youngest fashion icon yet. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian, the proud mama she is, shared some amazing footage of her oldest daughter North West making her runway debut at a fashion show hosted by L.O.L. Surprise. And honestly, this 5-year-old a total pro already.

On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 22, Kardashian shared on Instagram that she was among a bunch of other celebs watching their kids strut down the runway at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in California dressed up as their favorite characters. The fashion show was celebrating the launch of the company's newest toy, the L.O.L. Surprise ‘Bigger Surprise,’ according to a press release shared with Romper.

Among the adorably dressed celeb kids — such as Sara Foster’s daughter Valentina and Busy Phillips' daughter Birdie — the runway featured Little Miss North West donning the Thrilla LOL Doll costume, made famous by Michael Jackson's iconic 1982 music video. With her hair in a high bun and wearing a pink lip color and some bold shades, 5-year-old North wowed the crowd in her red leather jacket and skirt combo while she held a black handbag. She also wore some adorable black loafers with white socks, just like Micheal Jackson did in the Thriller music video more than three decades ago. Talk about attention to detail... See for yourself!

Courtesy of L.O.L. Surprise

It definitely seems like North is fan of the runway; just look her confident smile and proud stance in this photo with her mom, possibly taken some time after the show.

Courtesy of L.O.L. Surprise

While professional photographers were on-hand at the fashion show, Kardashian also shared a few peeks into the oh-so-cute event on her Instagram Story on Saturday. One video showed North walking down the runway with some her friends...

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

...And another showed North, possibly backstage, hanging out with some buddies/ other models-in-making.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Getting to play dress-up is a classic childhood pastime for some many kids, and getting to do it on the runway just had to make it even better. And it seems North loved having the opportunity to do so this weekend. "North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved," Kardashian said in a press release for the event. "She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll."

This is hardly the first time North has shown an interest in beauty and fashion. For instance, in an interview with People in 2016, Kardashian revealed that her daughter, who was just 3 at the time, had already taken interest in her accessories and picking out outfits. “She loves necklaces, she loves chokers. She loves to match mom,” Kardashian told People, adding: "She loves to pick out her clothes. She put out this slip dress with these shoes, a choker and a tiara."

Of course, kids' hobbies and interests change over time, but if North decides to stick her passion for fashion, she's got one experienced and proud mama who will undoubtedly support her along the way.