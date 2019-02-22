When you're the offspring of an award-winning musician/ clothing designer and an internet/reality TV sensation, talent just courses through your veins. And now, Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West scored her first magazine cover at just 5 years old and it's not surprising at all considering her lengthy resumé. In her short life, North has already accomplished more than most middle-aged adults and I honestly couldn't be prouder, and, if I'm being honest, pretty jealous.

The proud mama shared a photo of her daughter's magazine cover to her Instagram page, letting the world know how proud she is of her little girl. "My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd," she wrote. "She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot!"

North's appearance on the cover of Women's Wear Daily marks her first solo magazine cover, as ELLE reported. She has previously appeared on the cover of Interview in 2017 and Harper's Bazaar this past September, but both times she had family there with her. She and her mom posed together for Interview, while dad Kanye West and her little brother Saint West joined her for Harper's Bazaar.

But this time around, North was on the cover of Women Wear Daily's Beauty Inc. all on her own.

The edition is all about Generation Alpha — the successor to Gen Z —and their role in the beauty industry, primarily as future consumers, as the Daily Mail reported. And North serves as a sort of beauty ambassador for her generation. At just 5 years old and without a social media account of her own, North has already become an influencer. Her unique style, passion for fashion, and interest in the industry are all well documented.

Suffice it to say, Kardashian's followers are loving North's shoot. Along with praising her beauty, many were quick to comment on the amount of success she has accumulated at such a young age. "When a kid is more popular than you’ll ever be lol," one of her followers wrote. "Look out @kyliejenner," another said. "North is coming for your empire. She will be a beauty mogul trillionaire by 12."

Along with posing in family — and now solo — magazine shoots, North has also been a star model in a Fendi campaign and made her runway debut in September. Additionally, she reportedly attended a fashion design camp last summer, as Vogue reported.

But she doesn't just pose in shoots, she also directs them, according to W Magazine. Back in December, Kim K shared a series of photos to Instagram that she said North orchestrated for the two of them, writing:

North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!

The two of them make a picture perfect pair and Kardashian's willingness to make North's vision into a reality is so sweet. That kind of encouragement will set her up for success for sure.

Seeing all of North's accomplishments listed out like that really makes you question your life choices — or is that just me? All jokes aside, North West is out there owning it. I can't wait to see where she will be in the next few years. Fashion icon, clothing designer, first female President of the United States? The sky is the limit. Get it, girl.