Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are definitely the creative types. They're designers, directors, musicians, and the stars of their own lives — and it makes just as much sense that their kids are taking after these traits, too. It's so sweet that North West made her own music video to "Old Town Road", proving that she really is taking after her parents.

West has starred in his fair share of music videos, to say the least, and has even directed a few music videos himself, and now North can say the same, too. The couple's oldest daughter might only be five years old, but she's already proving that she's a creative genius and following in the footsteps of her very famous father. On Tuesday, Kardashian posted on Instagram that she and North decided to make a music video to "Old Town Road" by Lil' Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus while Kardashian is currently on her maternity leave. "Directed and choreographed by North," Kardashian wrote in the caption of the post.

In the music video, Kardashian can be seen giving her best model walk down the hallway of her home to the song while North directs her. For the rest of the video, it's all about North, who lip syncs and dances along to the song while in a cow girl costume. The editing and dancing are so on point.

The little girl has got style. Everything about this music video is so well put together — from the sped up editing, to the different filters over the video. And of course, people are loving the video.

"A true legend," one commenter wrote.

"I think this is the best thing I've ever seen," another commenter added.

But the best commenter came from Lil' Nas X. "No wayyyyy I love you guys for this," he wrote. Petition to make this the official music video for "Old Town Road" ASAP.

North got super detailed when it came to shooting this music video, too. Kardashian posted a close up of North's shirt on her Instagram story, revealing that her little girl made her own tank top with "Old Town Road" written on it. Director and designer?! Talk about talented.

This proves that a lot can be accomplished on maternity leave — especially since Kardashian has only been on leave for a few days now. On Friday, Kardashian announced on Twitter that her "perfect" son was born through a surrogate. Because of her son's immediate arrival, the past few days must have been super chaotic and overwhelming. But, the new mom and her oldest daughter still found some time to let loose and have some fun amidst those first few stressful days with a new baby in the house. Clearly, both of them enjoyed themselves.

This isn't the first time that North has expressed an interest in music. Last month, at her dad's weekly Sunday Service gatherings, North grabbed a hold of the microphone and started singing for the attendees, according to Cosmopolitan. Her confidence is awesome — she isn't afraid of performing in front of a crowd or directing others at her super young age. Doesn't that sound like someone (ahem, her dad) in her family?

Like father, like daughter.