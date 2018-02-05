NSYNC Doesn’t Appear At The Super Bowl & Fans Are Devastated

With much controversy, Justin Timberlake returned to the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night for the first time since the infamous nipplegate scandal in 2004 cost CBS a $550,000 indecency fine by the FCC, blacklisted Janet Jackson, and — what a surprise — skyrocketed JT's solo career. Jackson had already confirmed that she wouldn't be making a redemption appearance during his set, but *NSYNC didn't appear at the Super Bowl either, leaving fans devastated.

This was Timerlake's third time appearing at the halftime show. Before his 2004 performance, he also played the 2001 show with *NSYNC during an all-star lineup including Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige. Super Bowl halftime shows are a rich breeding ground for band reunions, and the most famous one in recent memory, of course, is the reunion of Destiny's Child at Beyoncé's 2013 show. (To quote Bey: "I don't think they can handle this," and she was right.) Fueling speculation that *NSYNC would appear was the fact that Joey Fatone was spotted in Minnesota leading up to Super Bowl weekend. But he insisted he was just there for events and no reunion was in the works. He even bet TMZ $1,000 that he wouldn't be performing. (Then again, that's a pretty conservative bet for Joey Fatone.)

More to come...