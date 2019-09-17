A new exhibit is about to take the world's obsession with slime and slime-making to another level altogether. An experiential space celebrating all things slime, the Sloomoo Institute will open in NYC in late October 2019. Go ahead and get your tickets now, because your kids are sure to love this unique (and doubtlessly squishy) exhibit where touching the art is all part of the fun.

Set to run from October 25 to April 18, the Sloomoo Institute will offer guests an 8,000 square-foot space in SoHo filled with slime-inspired creations, sensory activities, and experiments. On sale today, the general admission tickets to the Sloomoo Institute are $38 and include an 8-ounce custom slime. For an additional $30, guests are welcome to wear a custom poncho for a photo shoot beneath Sloomoo Falls, which is (you guessed it) made from slime. Looks like it isn't too late to live out your dreams of getting slimed just like the contestants on Double Dare. Because the Sloomoo Institute is set to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day during its run, your family has plenty of time to check out this unique, messy, and wildly fun experience. It's a trendy YouTube slime-making video writ large.

The Sloomoo Institute will feature everything a slime-lover's heart could desire, including a curvy 150’ high gloss DIY bar just for slime designing purposes, according to a company rep. There will also be video booths set up for visitors to shoot their own slime videos, as well as bespoke sculptures that serve as slime vats. In addition, the exhibit will include an ASMR tunnel of CGI projections created by The Mill, as well as a black light area filled with glow-in-the-dark slime. Although pics from the actual exhibit aren't yet available, a quick scroll through Sloomoo Institute's Instagram shows off the organization's colorful, squishy, and decidedly arty aesthetic.

As you might imagine, the Sloomoo Insitute is the creation of three creative, visionary individuals. Its founders include Karen Robinovitz, the co-founder of Digital Brand Architects, which is the first social media talent agency. Also part of the Sloomoo Institute team, Sara Schiller is the founder of MEET, a NYC-based meeting service, as well as the co-founder of Wooster Collective, which showcases and celebrates street art. Lastly there's Toni Ko, the founder of NYX Cosmetics. Also on board, the organization's Chief Slimeologist is Amy Standen (of Scented Slimes By Amy fame), who oversees the slime kitchen and helps create unique slime recipes. With backgrounds in social media, art, cosmetics, and slime-making, it's no wonder this team has created such a fun and interactive experience for kids and adults of all ages.

As it turns out, slime is near and dear to the hearts of the Sloomoo Institute's founders. "I fell in love with the magic of slime when I was going through a difficult time in my life. It helped move me from a place of anxiety and stress into one of joy. So we are all excited to bring the wonder and happiness of slime to the world in a large way," said Robinovitz. "Our hope is that people of all ages will come to Sloomoo Institute and delight and evoke their inner child." In addition to providing these good vibes, a portion of sales from the Sloomoo Instiute will benefit the organizations Love is Louder, NAMI, and Sad Girls Club. By visiting the Sloomoo Insititue, you and your family can interact with a unique art space, help others, and create your slime masterpiece all in one go.