Cardi B and Offset are two of the biggest rappers in the world, but to their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, they're just "mom" and "dad." Every so often, fans get to see a precious and tender moment between the sweet family, like this week, when Cardi B shared a video of Offset did Kulture's hair while holding his little princess in his arms.

The parents are pretty protective over their little girl, choosing to only occasionally, and somewhat recently, let fans see a glimpse of her on Instagram. And earlier this week, Cardi B let fans in on one of their adorable and tender family moments. In a new video, posted to her Instagram account, Offset can be seen holding a rambunctious Kulture (wearing a full Gucci outfit) in his arms, laying down her edges, according to Essence. He lovingly tries to perfect her little swoop with a toothbrush, but Kulture is not having it. In the video, she tries to grab the brush from him with one hand while she munches on a snack in her other hand.

"Ahh, that's cute," Cardi B says, once Offset is done with his handiwork. Kulture knows how to take a compliment, as soon as Cardi B expresses her appreciation for Kulture's hair, the little girl flashes her parents a huge smile. This video might be the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

People on Instagram can't get over how precious this moment is. Both celebrities and Cardi B's followers took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts about this super sweet moment.

"That dad life is the best," fellow rapper and father of one, Wiz Khalifa commented.

"Daddy's lil princess. Mommy's lil mini me," another added. "Team work at its best."

"He was focused and he did good," one more commented.

Cardi's fans are right — it's all about the teamwork. In fact, both Cardi ad Offset have been vocal about the importance of making their own decisions when it comes to parenting their little one. The most important thing is that they make time for their daughter, Offset told People in March. "My wife and I make sure we're always around our daughter. It's about time. Time is more important than money."

And Cardi B herself has been adamant about spending every moment she can with Kulture. Shortly after Kulture's birth in July 2018, Cardi B told her Instagram followers that she was putting off getting a nanny so she could spend as much time with her little girl, according to People.

Of course, being a working mom, Cardi B can't be there with her daughter all the time. According to Entertainment Tonight, she missed Kulture's first steps in July while she was performing a concert in Nebraska. Luckily, though, Offset was there to witness it and recall all of the details to Cardi B. "He always witnesses the good s—!," she said in an Instagram Story after the fact. "My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it!"

At least Cardi B was on hand to be a part of this super tender family moment between them. Although it might not be as groundbreaking as watching her daughter take her first steps, precious little moments like this one she shared with her fans are just as sweet to witness.