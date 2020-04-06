With schools closed, parents working from home, and the whole family spending a lot more time at home these days, Disney's new Frozen digital series featuring Olaf really could not have come at a better time.

Starring Josh Gad and created by Hyrum Osmond, Disney announced on Monday that At Home with Olaf, the new series of shorts, will star everyone's favorite snowman who loves warm hugs keeping busy and having fun. What's more, Gad, who voices Olaf in both Frozen films, and Osmond worked from home in order to bring us this totally unexpected, yet decidedly delightful content.

Retweeting the first episode of At Home With Olaf, "Fun with Snow," Gad said the new short shorts "are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times."

In "Fun with Snow," Olaf mistakenly throws an adorable little snowgie, aka snow baby, into the air and they all just have a ball.

It's unclear how often or when exactly new episodes At Home with Olaf will drop, but Disney did refer to it as "an all-new original Disney Animation digital series" on Twitter. So it's safe to say more are coming and you can bet Frozen fans will be waiting to pounce the moment it does. In fact, Disney Animation shared on Facebook "come back tomorrow for more #AtHomeWithOlaf."

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Disney has reworked its content schedule to help entertain families cooped up at home. In fact, both Frozen 2 and Onward were released for digital purchase and then on Disney+ months before originally planned. Not to mention, Artemis Fowl is skipping its theater release altogether and is instead going directly to Disney+.

So keep your eyes peeled for more episodes of Olaf At Home and hopefully a few more snowgies will drop by as well.