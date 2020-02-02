The goal of most Super Bowl ads is to promote a specific company or product — and typically by making viewers laugh. However, one company is taking a different approach. Olay's Super Bowl commercial is on a quest to #MakeSpaceForWomen by donating to Girls Who Code every time the hashtag is used on Twitter.

Featuring Lilly Singh, Busy Philipps, Taraji P. Henson, and Katie Couric — as well as retired astronaut Nicole Stott — Olay's ad was inspired by the first all-female spacewalk in October. And from now through Feb. 3, Olay is donating $1 (up to $500,000) to Girls Who Code every time users use #MakeSpaceForWomen hashtag on Twitter to "enable the next generation of female scientists, engineers, programmers and space explorers to face anything," according to a news release.

"Is there enough space in space for women?" Couric asked as part of a news broadcast. She immediately looks off-camera and demands, "Who wrote that? Are people really still asking that question?"

A rocket with "Olay" on the side of it carrying Sigh, Philipps, and Stott launches, prompting Philipps to exclaim, "Mission control, we have the opposite of a problem," to which Sigh points out, "There is so much space up here!."

Stott replies, "Well I could have told you that."

Henson then declares, "When we make space for women, we make space for everyone."

Olay North America on YouTube

Did you know that only 28% of the science and engineering workforce is women? It's true, as Olay's news release points out. Another fun fact: Nearly half (45%) of NFL fans are women — but only a quarter (27%) of past Super Bowl ads have actually starred women.

"I could not be more grateful to continue to work with a brand that champions me exactly as I am," Philips said in a statement. "Olay stands for celebrating women and encouraging them to be fearless in pursuing their dreams. I am thrilled to be part of Olay's Super Bowl campaign that's giving girls in STEM opportunities to pursue their dreams. As a mother of two girls, I'm so proud to star in a Super Bowl ad that reinforces the idea that they — and all girls — can do anything."

Kudos to Olay for making space for women while also supporting young girls learning how to code. Now it's time for Twitter users to do their part by using the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen. Let's do this!