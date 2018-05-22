Old Navy's 2018 Memorial Day Sale Has All Your Summer Needs For *Cheap*
If you're a budget-conscious shopper, then Old Navy is probably already on your radar. I mean, its denim selection is kind of legendary for the price. But as it turns out, the fashion retailer has some pretty great sales throughout the year, making affordable goods even easier to grab. Figuring out what to get at the Old Navy Memorial Day sale might take some time, because there's so many great finds available.
Whether you're looking to stock up on basic tees and jeans, or you're in need of a more unique outfit, the Old Navy Memorial Day sale has a little something for just about everyone. Because the store offers a variety of sizes and styles for most every sale item, you're almost sure to find something that fits your particular look and budget. And if you're in the mood for trendier items like high-waisted bottoms or even distressed denim, it's here, too. Oh, and orders placed before May 23 automatically get an extra 20 percent off, making these deals even better.
Hey, even if you just stock up on their colorful flip flops, it's still a pretty great deal. Those suckers are super comfy, and they last basically forever (at least in my experience). Take a moment to browse their selection and complete your summer wardrobe before the season even officially begins.
1A Great Basic Tank
This medium-weight jersey tank is absolutely perfect for the warming weather. The fitted style makes it ideal for layering, too.Buy Now
2A Fun Summery Tank
With its swingy silhouette and chill graphic, this tank is made for days in the shade. There's a bunch of summer-ready designs to choose from as well.Buy Now
3A Nautical Top
How perfect is this striped top? It's made for backyard barbecues, beach trips, or just lounging around. It also comes in several different color combinations, so you can pick a favorite.Buy Now
4A Bold Graphic Tee
Old Navy has a ton of funny, colorful, and bright graphic tees on sale now. You could pick up one for every day of your vacation.Buy Now
5Some Whimsical Shorts
Why not throw on some shorts with a fun design? This pair with lemons all over it is neat, and there are some bold floral designs as well.Buy Now
6Some Cute Cutoffs
Distressed denim never really goes out of style, does it? These beautifully worn-out cutoffs are on-trend for the warmer months.Buy Now
7A Sweet Bikini Top
This fully lined swim top with adjustable buckles, removable spaghetti straps, and a sweetheart neckline has pretty much everything you could want in swimwear. It comes in a variety of colors and prints. Plus, it's offered at a price that's pretty great for swimwear, considering how weirdly expensive bikinis can get.Buy Now
8Some Trendy Swim Bottoms
The high-waisted trend shows no sign of slowing, and plenty of people are thrilled to see it represented in swimwear. Plus, this particular style is available in plenty of colors and patterns, including a neat geo print.Buy Now
9A Perfect Sundress
This swingy dress is lightweight and perfect for pretty much any occasion. Wear it with flip flops at the beach or pair it with a cardigan and flats for an evening out. Bonus: different patterns of the dress are available for even less.Buy Now
10A Marvelous Maxi Dress
Is there a better summer uniform than the maxi dress? It's comfy, flowy, and pretty much perfect for any occasion. This one even has a neat keyhole cutout detail on the back.Buy Now
11Some Great Jeans
Old Navy is kind of renowned for its denim, and jeans like these prove why. Made from a soft knit material, these jeans with stretch are designed for comfort.Buy Now
12Some Classic Flip Flops
If you've never tried a pair of Old Navy flip-flops, go ahead and treat yourself. They're comfortable and surprisingly durable for the price point. Plus, there's a whole rainbow's worth of shades to choose from. They're the perfect sale shoe to wear to your Memorial Day activities.Buy Now