Whether your littles are going back-to-school in the traditional, non-2020 sense, or if they’ll be virtual learning from your home, they could probably use some new clothes either way. Old Navy’s back-to-school 2020 sale is happening now through August 12, and it includes up to 60% off must-haves like new shoes (because it feels like they're in a new size every month), backpacks. If you have a chance to take a peek at the sale on August 5, you'll snag an extra 30% off many items which makes for some seriously good deals (think $18 denim shortalls and a two-pack of dresses for $18).

I usually associate back-to-school with wool sweaters and corduroys, but depending on where you live, it might actually still be really hot in September and October, so you may want to use the sale as an opportunity to stock up shorts and tees in a larger size that can be worn again next year. And of course, you don't want to forget comfy clothes like joggers, leggings, and hoodies which can transition from the classroom to the backyard.

Read on for some top picks from Old Navy's back-to-school sale, and while you're there, don't forget to check out their printed masks for kids, which are excluded from the sale but are still an awesome deal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Uniform Dress Pique-Knit Uniform Polo Short-Sleeve Dress Old Navy | $20 $10 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on old navy While this lightweight pique-knit dress is technically billed as a uniform, it's also just a great transition piece between summer and fall. It comes in eight great colors, and it has a tag-free collar for ultimate comfiness. If your kiddo does wear a uniform to school, Old Navy has uniform basics like khakis and polos, and most are on sale.

2. Comfy Camo Joggers Relaxed Logo-Graphic Joggers Old Navy | $27 $16 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on old navy There's nothing about these cozy camo joggers that will make your little one want to disappear. Perfect for lounging (and learning) at home, the cotton-poly blend is soft and stretchy. If camouflage isn't their thing, these also come in several solid colors.

3. Classic Dark Denim Skinny Non-Stretch Jeans Old Navy | $20 $10 Available in 5-18 Regular & 12-16 Husky see on old navy Everyone needs a good pair of non-stretch jeans, especially when they're only $10. Dark denim works year-round and the snap-button closure in the smaller sizes makes for stress-free bathroom trips (the larger sizes have a true button closure).

4. A Wanderlust-Worthy Tee Graphic Crew-Neck Tee Old Navy | $11 $7 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on old navy They may not be able to visit the Golden Gate bridge this year, but that doesn't mean they can't rep it on a graphic tee. Lightweight jersey is great for days when your kiddo wants to feel comfy but look pulled together, and the tag-free collar makes for zero "I'm itchy" complaints.

5. An On-Trend Backpack Cool Tie Dye Backpack Old Navy | $27 $20 see on old navy Whether or not your kiddo is hauling books back-and-forth or not, a roomy backpack is always good to have around. The durable canvas fabric comes in both this swirly tie-dye print and a classic green camo, plus it has a designated laptop compartment and a mesh water bottle holder on the outside (so the water never winds up near the backpack).

6. Cool Clogs Perforated Faux-Leather Clog Shoes Old Navy | $27 $12 Available In Sizes 1,12,13 see on old navy These comfortable clogs get a fun twist with star-shaped perforations. Because they're faux leather they can be rinsed off if they get dirty, and the elastic foot strap will help keep them on tight. Hurry though, because this style is going fast.