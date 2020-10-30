Fun, cozy, and perfect for a photo op, holiday-themed pajamas for babies and kids are an adorable way to stay festive throughout the entire season. Many of these pajama sets while feature Santa Claus, and more often than not, this image of Santa will look the same: a distinctly white old man with a beard. This year, though, at least one brand is doing something to change that. Old Navy just made their beloved Santa Jingle Jammies more diverse, offering their image of Santa in a range of skin tones that is more reflective of our society. And, yes, they're so cute that you're going to want to order several pairs.

Old Navy made the conscious decision to change up their Santa apparel with different skin tone options in a mission to help their customers see themselves in what they shop for. It's a small but important step: now a Black child who may have felt alienated from the constant images of a white Santa Claus can slip into a set of holiday PJs featuring a Black Santa, something that might make them feel more seen and excited. Exactly how it should be.

The Santa Jingle Jammies and Cozy Socks are available in the shades Santa Cocoa, Santa Walnut, and Santa Beige, and all can be shopped on the website or in stores right now. The names of these shades were carefully chosen by Old Navy's Color Proud Council (more on them in a minute), because they wanted the range to reflect the color of the skin tone. They didn't want to choose names that were race-based or shade-relative, because they didn't want to alienate anyone.

The Color Proud Council is Old Navy's employee group who educates and influences the brand to create inclusive products. The expanded shade range in the Santa Jingle Jammies line was based on feedback from both employees and customers, who wanted more diverse options. The brand delivered, and I couldn't be happier that they did. Hopefully other companies and brands will learn from this and choose to diversify their Santa images as well.

