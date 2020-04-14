I have some unbelievable news, but don't worry, it's actually good (for you, maybe not for your wallet). Buckle up, because simply put, Old Navy’s entire website is on sale for $20 or less right now. Yes, the entire site. No, not just flag tees and flip flops. Literally (and I don’t use that world lightly) everything is on sale.

This means outerwear, accessories, bathing suits, shoes, and jeans are all selling for less than your average large pizza. This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of sale. And today, April 14, it's even better... because you'll get an extra 10% off of everything (discount applied at checkout). Every. Last. Thing.

Plus, it's just about time to stock up on summer essentials for your kiddos and for yourself. With prices this amazing, you won’t have to feel bad about adding two (or three or four) of the exact same item to your cart, knowing that classic jean shorts or a flowy black maxi is going to be your go-to summer uniform. And if you’ve been finding yourself in a lot of sweatpants or leggings these days, Old Navy has an awesome line of activewear that’s, you guessed it, $20. This news actually makes me want to be active, as long as that activity means sprinting into the other room to grab my credit card.

No one gets forgotten at Old Navy, either. You’ll find maternity dresses that manage to be chic and comfy, the cutest printed PJs for your littles, plus a major selection of plus size and men’s clothes. Whatever you want, they have it... for under $20 (while supplies last).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Fun Printed Maternity Legging Maternity Full Panel Elevate 7/8-Length Side Pocket Powersoft Leggings Old Navy | $40 $20 Available In XS, S, XL, XXL see on old navy Maternity leggings are often so blah and black, but they don't have to be. These floral-printed compression leggings are velvety soft with a high waistband plus a small pocket for storing your phone. And today, they're a full 50% off, as are these ballerina-inspired blush leggings that are still available in every size.

2. A Glittery Pair Of Slip Ons Glitter Pool Sandals Old Navy | $17 $9 Available In Sizes 1/2-5/6 see on old navy Summer is the season for slipping on shoes and getting outside to catch fireflies or run in the sprinkler. These slides are perfect for those moments when you're rushing out the door and your kiddo needs shoes stat (and not the kind that hurt between their toes, ugh). If they're not into glitter, these also come in a fun pineapple or rainbow print.

3. An Airy Linen Dress Tie-Belt Plus-Size Linen-Blend Midi Dress Old Navy | $43 $20 Available In Sizes 1X-4X see on old navy Drinks with friends, a day at work, or an impromptu trip to the park: well, a lightweight linen dress is always the answer. Let it also be known that this dress has pockets, which, as you probably know, is a real gamechanger. If you love the fabric, there's another dress available in the same print that's a slightly different cut.

4. A Go-With-Everything Sweater Ponte-Knit Cocoon Coat for Women Old Navy | $60 $20 Available In Sizes S-XXL see on old navy You can wear this lightweight sweat coat year-round, even in the summer when you go somewhere with cranked up AC. Over 50% off, this soft knit has a little stretch to it, and also comes in black if that's more your thing.