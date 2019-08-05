Although it might be hard to believe as you sweat it out in the summer heat, Halloween is a mere two months away. Don't be surprised if you start seeing decorations lining Target and Walmart shelves, and Spirit stores will be popping up before you know it. Even though it's early, you can hit up Old Navy's Halloween sale, which includes baby bodysuits, to get yourself in the mood. It's like the unofficial start to spooky season.

Old Navy is discounting Halloween looks for babies, toddlers, and kids through August 11, offering up to 50 percent off on cute and festive looks for little Halloween lovers. Shirts, pajama sets, dresses and more are all discounted, with everything being under $20 for the duration of the sale. There's a myriad of cute looks you can get for your little one, but the bodysuits for babies are especially adorable.

Old Navy's Halloween onesies aren't costumes (but don't let that stop you from treating them like they are). Rather, they're graphic bodysuits with fun Halloween themed messages on them that will make your little one look holiday ready. All of the bodysuits are made of 100 percent cotton and are machine washable, so you don't have to stress if your kiddo spills finger paint or spits up while wearing one, a they're all available in sizes 0 to 24 months as well. Check them out for yourself.

This bodysuit is an easy and festive look for Halloween, as the bright orange color does the work for you. Your little one will clearly be dressed for the holiday, and the adorable message just adds to the effect. Think about how cute they would look in a pumpkin patch photoshoot wearing this one.

This "Hey Boo" version of the bodysuit can work for Halloween thanks to the ghost pun that everyone will get. But it can double as a cute everyday look for your little one too since the word is also used as a term of endearment. And the cute smile design makes it even more adorable.

This is the perfect commemorative look for your first time Halloween baby, especially if they get fussy when they try on the costume you got them. Or you could dress them in the bodysuit during the day, and change them into the costume when it's trick-or-treat o'clock. It's a win win.

If you're on the hunt for a more obvious ghost look than the "Hey Boo" option, this bodysuit will be right up your alley. I love that the ghosts are dressed up for Halloween, too.

All of the bodysuits will work as a look for your baby come Halloween, and you could even get more than once since they're discounted. Plus they're easier to put on a squirming babe than a full on costume is, so really can forego the costume altogether if you want your baby to look festive, but don't want to deal. And you can check out Old Navy's other Halloween garments on their site; you'll mostly find pajama sets rather than full costumes, but it's a good place to start. After all, Hallow's Eve is just around the corner.