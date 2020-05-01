Itching to buy some clothes for the family that are anything other than quarantine-sweats? Get ready to stock up because the Old Navy Mother's Day sale includes their entire online inventory. It's not just any sale, either, because every item is $20 or less.

The sale is running from May 5 through May 10 online and includes literally every department in the store. This is the perfect time to stock up on some next size up clothes for your little ones, flip-flops for the summer, and some fun clothes for you (whether they are quarantine-style or not is entirely up to you). It's also a rare opportunity to get some otherwise-pricey essentials for a great deal like men's dress shirts, jeans, or maternity clothes.

If you haven't already sent the mom in your life a gift for Mother's Day, you can scoop something up for her when the sale starts and it might get there in time for Mother's Day, which is May 10. There are a lot of great items other than clothes if you don't know her size, gift her with a bag, some sunglasses, and a beach towel to set her up for summer. Even if the gift doesn't get delivered before Mother's Day, you can order it and let her know it's on its way because the thought is still there, no matter the delivery speed.

Eventually, quarantine will be over and you'll have a reason to wear something other than joggers or yoga pants. There's no reason you can't start stocking up for that day now, especially with a sale like this.