Many retailers will be holding sales on the upcoming holiday, hoping to appeal to long weekend shoppers. Most will wait for the long weekend itself to start marking down prices, which sets Old Navy's Pre Memorial Day sale apart. Old Navy is discounting tons of products your whole family will love in the week leading up to Memorial Day, bringing girls' and boys' tees to just $4.

Old Navy is an affordable clothing destination to begin with, so the prices for their Pre Memorial Day sale are next level. You can find literally thousands of cute styles starting at $5 for the entire family, whether you've got kids, toddlers, or babies. I'd keep an eye on the $10 shorts deal in particular with the hot months quickly approaching, as well as $5 tank tops. They've got jeans, dresses, and swim gear starting at $15 as well, so you can get pretty much everything you'll need fashion wise for summer. The sale is running from May 13 through May 19, giving you plenty of time to take advantage.

As I mentioned, Old Navy has marked down literally thousands of items for the sale, so you might get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available to you when you head to the site. Start your search by checking out 25 pieces of clothing under $10 for the fam below. A good deal is just a click away.