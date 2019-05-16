Romper
Old Navy's Pre-Memorial Day 2019 Sale Is Stocked With Under $10 Items

Many retailers will be holding sales on the upcoming holiday, hoping to appeal to long weekend shoppers. Most will wait for the long weekend itself to start marking down prices, which sets Old Navy's Pre Memorial Day sale apart. Old Navy is discounting tons of products your whole family will love in the week leading up to Memorial Day, bringing girls' and boys' tees to just $4.

Old Navy is an affordable clothing destination to begin with, so the prices for their Pre Memorial Day sale are next level. You can find literally thousands of cute styles starting at $5 for the entire family, whether you've got kids, toddlers, or babies. I'd keep an eye on the $10 shorts deal in particular with the hot months quickly approaching, as well as $5 tank tops. They've got jeans, dresses, and swim gear starting at $15 as well, so you can get pretty much everything you'll need fashion wise for summer. The sale is running from May 13 through May 19, giving you plenty of time to take advantage.

As I mentioned, Old Navy has marked down literally thousands of items for the sale, so you might get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available to you when you head to the site. Start your search by checking out 25 pieces of clothing under $10 for the fam below. A good deal is just a click away.

1. Life Is Short

Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts

$25

$10

Old Navy

Basic summer shorts are a must-have for the hot months, and this relaxed stripe option is intended for everyday wear. The new design has a higher waistband to make them look modern, and they're made of a comfortable cotton to keep you cool. Bonus: you can still dry them in the machine.

2. Baby Shark

Softest Printed Crew-Neck Tee for Boys

$11

$4

Old Navy

Calling all fish fans! This tee is designed to be durable, so your baby shark can play his hardest and still come out looking good. Plus, it's 100 percent cotton.

3. A Slice

Printed Tank Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

This body suit is so cute it hurts, with adorable watermelon print atop the turquoise backdrop. The breathable cotton design will keep your little one cool, as will the spaghetti straps. Bonus: it's machine washable, so you don't have to worry about spit up or diaper blow outs ruining the look.

4. Mellow Yellow

Soft-Washed Embroidered Graphic Tee for Men

$15

$5

Old Navy

Guys will go bananas for this simple tee, both because of the fun and subtle graphic and the light fabric. Even better, the shirt has a pieced trim inside the neck and shoulders, making it super durable.

5. Stripe Life

EveryWear Striped Jersey Tank for Women

$15

$5

Old Navy

This simple tank is classic and comfortable, and it can easily transition from work to play with the right accessories. It's even designed with no-tag for extra comfort. They thought of everything.

6. Because I'm Happy

EveryWear Graphic Tee for Women

$15

$5

Old Navy

I'm not sure how you couldn't be happy in this graphic tee. The design is fun without being over the top, and it's as comfortable as it is cute.

7. On The Run

Go-Dry Cool Color-Blocked Run Shorts for Girls

$15

$8

Old Navy

Your little athlete will be living in these shorts all summer long, since they can keep up with her on her dog day adventures. The fabric is breathable, they've got an elastic waistband designed for growing kiddos, and they come with built in underwear, so she can get dressed in the morning in a snap.

8. Dino-mite

Graphic Muscle Tank for Toddler & Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

Your little dude will want to go to the beach every day if he can wear this dino tank. The sleeveless design will keep him cool, and there's no tag so he'll be extra comfy.

9. Bumpin'

Maternity Fitted First-Layer Rib-Knit Tank

$13

$9

Old Navy

Trying to keep cool with a bun in the oven? Then you'll love the combo of a scoop neck and sleeveless arms this tank offers. Plus, it's designed to stretch, thanks to the ruched sides, so it can grow with you and your baby.

10. Don't Get It Twisted

Jersey Fit & Flare Dress for Toddler Girls

$15

$7

Old Navy

A dress is often the easiest option for your kiddo in the summer, since it can keep them cool in one piece. Your little one will go crazy for the pretzel pattern on this dress, and you'll love that all you'll have to do is toss it in the washing machine to keep it clean.

11. The Basics

Straight Lived-In Khaki Shorts for Men

$25

$10

Old Navy

Dudes will want to live in these khaki shorts during the hot months. They're made of a soft-washed cotton so they'll feel like he's had them forever, and the button close gives it a classic vibe. Bonus: they're available in three different colors.

12. Luxe Look

Striped Luxe V-Neck Tee for Women

$20

$10

Old Navy

A v-neck takes this tee up a step, as does a curved hi lo hem that gives it a little something extra. The design allows you to elevate your casual look with minimal effort. Plus, the bright color is totally on point for summer.

13. You Are My Sunshine

Graphic One-Piece for Baby

$13

$5

Old Navy

Say hello to the perfect summer one-piece for your little one. The outfit is designed for easy diaper changing thanks to the snaps along the inseam, but the sun graphic makes it fun and cute. The best of both worlds.

14. In My White Tee

Everywear Plus-Size V-Neck Tee

$16

$5

Old Navy

A good white tee never goes out of style, and the v-neck and curved hem combo makes this option one of the best. Plus, it's machine washable, so it'll stay strong through any strange liquids your kid spills on you.

15. He's Your Lobster

Functional Drawstring Printed Swim Trunks for Toddler Boys

$17

$10

Old Navy

Your little one won't be crabby once they slip into these swim trunks. The adjustable drawstring waist makes them easy to put on, and you'll love that they're made with built-in UPF 50 sun protection. Win win.

16. Flower Power

Printed Fit & Flare Cami Dress for Girls

$25

$10

Old Navy

The fun print will probably be your kiddo's favorite part of this dress, but she'll like that the thin fabric and spaghetti straps will keep her cool too. Plus, the fitted waist elevates the look enough that she could wear it to a fancier occasion if necessary.

17. These Pants Are The Only Thing That Fit Me Right Now

Maternity Roll-Over Wide-Leg Yoga Crops

$20

$10

Old Navy

Stretchy fabric will be your friend as your pregnancy progresses, so these soft leggings will come in handy. The waist panel rolls up or down for support depending on your needs, and the wide leg will keep you from feeling stifled.

18. Birds Of A Feather

Soft-Washed Printed Tank for Men

$15

$10

Old Navy

This flamingo printed tank is the ideal pool party attire, especially because of the jersey fabric that will keep it feeling cool. And the neck and arms have a pieced trim to keep it from wearing out.

19. Slip On

Mid-Rise Twill Pull-On Shorts for Women

$27

$10

Old Navy

These lightweight shorts are designed for active days, so they'll come in handy for trips to the park with the kids. They slip on easily and stay put with a drawstring, and they have a subtle texture that will keep you feeling cute.

20. Double Trouble

2-Pack Jersey Dress for Baby

$25

$8

Old Navy

This online exclusive will give you two outfits for your little one to rock at a fraction of the price. The dresses are as comfortable as they are adorable, as they're made of 100 percent cotton and have no tag.

21. Smart Shirt

Go-Dry Eco Performance Tee for Men

$12

$7

Old Navy

This athletic tee is made for sweating in because of its Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology, so it's great for working out or just those hot summer months. Plus, it uses Old Navy's Go-Eco fabric, which means it's made of 50 percent recycled materials.

22. Cheetahlicious

Printed Faux-Leather Wristlet

$15

$8

Old Navy

This wristlet combines practical and cute, offering a fun print exterior with multi-panel compartments inside for easy organization. It's spacious enough for stowing cards, your phone, lipstick, etc., but it won't feel cumbersome to carry around.

23. Kiwi Cutie

Printed Sleeveless Bodysuit for Baby

$10

$5

Old Navy

This simple bodysuit is made to be comfortable, with a sleeveless design that will keep your baby from overheating. The snaps make it easy to take on and off, and it's machine wash and dry friendly.

24. Take Me Out To The Ball Game

Softest Color-Blocked Raglan-Sleeve Tee for Girls

$11

$4

Old Navy

The classic baseball tee gets an update in this top, as the shorter sleeves hi-low hem give it a modern feel. It's got a relaxed fit, so your little one can be cozy all summer long.

25. Over The Top

Rugby-Stripe Polo for Women

$30

$10

Old Navy

This loose rugby top is the epitome of casual and cute. Plus, it's more breathable than you'd expect thanks to the vented sides, and the lilac color gives it a fresh feel.