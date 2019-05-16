Old Navy's Pre-Memorial Day 2019 Sale Is Stocked With Under $10 Items
Many retailers will be holding sales on the upcoming holiday, hoping to appeal to long weekend shoppers. Most will wait for the long weekend itself to start marking down prices, which sets Old Navy's Pre Memorial Day sale apart. Old Navy is discounting tons of products your whole family will love in the week leading up to Memorial Day, bringing girls' and boys' tees to just $4.
Old Navy is an affordable clothing destination to begin with, so the prices for their Pre Memorial Day sale are next level. You can find literally thousands of cute styles starting at $5 for the entire family, whether you've got kids, toddlers, or babies. I'd keep an eye on the $10 shorts deal in particular with the hot months quickly approaching, as well as $5 tank tops. They've got jeans, dresses, and swim gear starting at $15 as well, so you can get pretty much everything you'll need fashion wise for summer. The sale is running from May 13 through May 19, giving you plenty of time to take advantage.
As I mentioned, Old Navy has marked down literally thousands of items for the sale, so you might get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available to you when you head to the site. Start your search by checking out 25 pieces of clothing under $10 for the fam below. A good deal is just a click away.
1. Life Is Short
Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts
$25
$10
Old Navy
Basic summer shorts are a must-have for the hot months, and this relaxed stripe option is intended for everyday wear. The new design has a higher waistband to make them look modern, and they're made of a comfortable cotton to keep you cool. Bonus: you can still dry them in the machine.
2. Baby Shark
3. A Slice
Printed Tank Bodysuit for Baby
$10
$5
Old Navy
This body suit is so cute it hurts, with adorable watermelon print atop the turquoise backdrop. The breathable cotton design will keep your little one cool, as will the spaghetti straps. Bonus: it's machine washable, so you don't have to worry about spit up or diaper blow outs ruining the look.
4. Mellow Yellow
5. Stripe Life
6. Because I'm Happy
7. On The Run
Go-Dry Cool Color-Blocked Run Shorts for Girls
$15
$8
Old Navy
Your little athlete will be living in these shorts all summer long, since they can keep up with her on her dog day adventures. The fabric is breathable, they've got an elastic waistband designed for growing kiddos, and they come with built in underwear, so she can get dressed in the morning in a snap.
8. Dino-mite
9. Bumpin'
10. Don't Get It Twisted
Jersey Fit & Flare Dress for Toddler Girls
$15
$7
Old Navy
A dress is often the easiest option for your kiddo in the summer, since it can keep them cool in one piece. Your little one will go crazy for the pretzel pattern on this dress, and you'll love that all you'll have to do is toss it in the washing machine to keep it clean.
11. The Basics
12. Luxe Look
13. You Are My Sunshine
14. In My White Tee
15. He's Your Lobster
16. Flower Power
Printed Fit & Flare Cami Dress for Girls
$25
$10
Old Navy
The fun print will probably be your kiddo's favorite part of this dress, but she'll like that the thin fabric and spaghetti straps will keep her cool too. Plus, the fitted waist elevates the look enough that she could wear it to a fancier occasion if necessary.