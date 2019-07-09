Summertime sales are nothing new, but one store is about to throw a markdown even to top all others. Old Navy's upcoming sale will be bigger than Cyber Monday, and it's being hyped as the biggest sale ever for the store. (And for a retailer known for its major markdowns, this is a pretty big deal indeed). If you need to stock up on basics or back-to-school clothes, then this is the event to watch.

Called the One Week of WOO-OOAH Sale, this event runs from Friday, July 12 until Friday, July 19. It will feature some of the lowest prices of the entire year both in-store and online. Fashions for the whole family will be deeply discounted, including denim, dresses, swimwear, accessories, and more. Plus, whenever customers choose the Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store option, they will earn a $10 off coupon to use on their next purchase.

Specific days will feature extra-special deals, too. For instance, on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 you can grab $3 polos both in-store and online. (It will be the lowest price offered all year on this particular style.) And on Tuesday, July 16, jeans will be on sale at $8 for kids and $10 for adults online-only. To get denim any cheaper, you'd have to hit up a thrift store.

Uniform Pique Polo for Women $14 $3 Old Navy See On Old Navy

But these days aren't even the most exciting ones. On Monday, July 15, Old Navy will have the One DAY-AAANG Sale. It means there will be 50 percent off everything in the entire store for one day only, and it only applies to online shopping. Plus, there's free shipping and no minimum purchase. These 24 hours will host Old Navy's biggest sale ever, even bigger than cyber Monday. Start bookmarking the things you want now.

Built-In-Flex Straight Jeans for Boys $25 $8 Old Navy See on Old Navy

If you haven't shopped Old Navy in a while, then the selection may amaze you. Its big selection of clothes for women is offered in four special sizes: plus, maternity, tall, and petite, so customers can easily find their perfect fit. Mens sizes are also available in big and tall. Plus, there's something for kids of any age, from newborns and toddlers through tween sizes. There's also a dedicated uniform shop that makes it easier than ever to shop for school clothes that are compliant with your area's dress code. Plus, there's more to Old Navy than clothes. The store also carries shoes (including its famous flip-flops), accessories, and handbags. There's even a pretty great jewelry section with plenty of bright and colorful pieces.

Whether you're trying to dress the kids for the coming school year, refresh your work wardrobe, or stock up on gifts way ahead of the holidays, this giant sale at Old Navy could not come at a better time. When it comes to family-friendly, affordable fashions, this store is pretty impossible to top, especially when its unprecedented sales are going on. Whether you're into browsing the store or racking up cool deals online, there's something for everybody at the Old Navy 1 Week of WOO-OOAH Sale.