'Old Town Road' Is Super Popular With Kids & This Video Proves It

The song is inescapable — "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is everywhere. The song is super catchy, easy to sing along to, and super fun to listen to. So, it really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that "Old Town Road" is super popular with little kids. A video of the song being performed in front of elementary school kids pretty much proves that.

"Old Town Road" has been sitting on top of the Billboard charts for quite a few weeks in a row. It's almost impossible to avoid the country rap crossover song, that has kids dancing up a storm. Once people listen to the song one time, it's likely that they will have to listen to it over and over again. If there is anyone that loves catchy music and new dances, it's little kids, so it's no surprise that they have taken a major liking to "Old Town Road."

In case anyone had any doubts about this, a video of Lil' Nas X singing his hit song proves this. Earlier this week, the singer paid a visit to an elementary school in Ohio, according to TODAY, where he surprised students with a performance of the song. Their reactions to the performance in the now-viral video are incredibly heartwarming.

"I'm finna do the biggest show of my life, and it's going to be great," he says in the video before walking out on stage to a super enthusiastic crowd. Once he starts singing the song, the entire audience of kids breaks out into the song with him. It's incredible to hear them sing and dance along to every single lyric, even the not-so-appropriate ones about boobies and booties.

Judging from the amount of kids singing along, "Old Town Road" is here to stay. Not that anyone seems to mind — people on Twitter are loving how enthusiastic the students were about the performance.

The story of how Lil' Nas X got to perform this song for the kids is even more incredible than the performance of the song itself. It all started when the elementary school's principal, Felecia Evans, tagged Lil Nas X in a video of the students dancing on Twitter, according to BuzzFeed News. After communicating with the rapper, just five days later he showed up for the performance.

"Never in a million years did I think tagging him on Twitter would result in this," Evans told BuzzFeed News.

Her students aren't the only ones to go wild over "Old Town Road". The song has been remixed by teachers to get their students excited for exams, according to ABC News — and it makes complete sense why. The song is practically a phenomenon now — at least, that's what Lil' Nas X thinks. "I knew for a fact that this song would take me to another level but...I can't say I knew it was going to be nationwide or worldwide," he told Nightline.

"Old Town Road" has certainly taken Lil' Nas X to another level, especially with children. Consider them to be some of his biggest fans, because "Old Town Road" is definitely a phenomenon among the younger crowd.