One Of The Most Important Things About Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globe Win Is Subtle, But Powerful

As a survivor of domestic violence, I usually shutter when I hear about interpersonal violence portrayed on television or in movies. Useless tropes, dangerous stereotypes, and victim-blaming are among my biggest fears, and rarely, if ever, is domestic violence depicted in an authentic, accurate way. Enter: Big Little Lies. So when Nicole Kidman won a 2018 Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series, I was excited. Not just because she deserves the praise, but because I knew her acceptance speech would be poignant. And one of the most important things about Nicole Kidman's Golden Globe win was just that: her speech, and the subtle yet powerful point she made regarding domestic violence.

While accepting her award, Kidman said, "This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now, abuse. I do believe and I hope we can illicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive." Of course, Kidman is referring to her Big Little Lies character, Celeste Wright, a former attorney turned stay-at-home mom who is brutally beaten by her seemingly "perfect" husband. In one particular heart-wrenching scene, as described by The Washington Post, "The muffled screams of Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman, seep through an air vent in the couple’s basement, where their twin sons were watching TV. Then the camera is suddenly at ground level with a gasping and shaking Celeste, whose curtain of red hair shields her face as she lies in a heap on the bathroom floor."

Kidman's character is not the "picture perfect victim," in that she doesn't leave her abusive husband, but suffers in silence. And the show itself, while centering around a murder, is more about the ongoing, everlasting impact of severe trauma.

