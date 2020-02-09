It is incredible to see the Oscars honor Geena Davis with a humanitarian award for fighting so hard to promote gender equity on screen. The actress was awarded with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her long time work in " fighting gender-parity" in Hollywood during a ceremony in October and it's sure something that earned celebrating during the Academy Awards. One major result of Davis' work? "We've reached gender parity in family films!" shared the Geena Davis Institute on Gender In Media in a Facebook post that quickly went viral on Sunday night.

During the big Hollywood night, the Washington Post reported that Davis would be "savoring the fact that she’s receiving a humanitarian award for advancing the radical notion that women are fully human."

“What I always say is, this is not controversial,” Davis told the outlet. “We’re asking that the on-screen population reflect real life. That’s all you’ve got to do. Reflect real life. Don’t make it worse.”

During her acceptance speech at the Academy's Governors Awards ceremony in October, Davis urged the famous and hardworking people in the audience to be the change, encouraging them to "cross out a bunch of first names, of ensemble characters and supporting characters, and make them female."

"With one stroke, you have created some non stereotyped characters that might turn out even more interesting now that they have a gender swap," she said. "Let's make this change happen."

Davis is the founder of Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media — an organization founded in 2004 that aims to work collaboratively with the entertainment industry to create gender balance and reduce harmful stereotypes in media. The institute was able to conduct the largest research studies on gender in children's entertainment, according to Washington Post and continues to publish new and valuable research on gender bias in the media.

