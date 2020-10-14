As the temperature starts to drop and the days get shorter, picnics and park hangs normally start winding down (replaced by happy hours at busy bars and dinner parties in friends’ kitchens). But this year has been anything but normal, and it’s going to take some creativity to keep the distanced outdoor hang-outs going in the fall and winter, potentially by bringing the heat outside. If you’re wondering where to buy outdoor heaters, you'll be happy to hear that there are still some in stock out there.

This is good news because these heaters are really hard to find right now. Between restaurants outfitting their patios for chilly evenings, and homeowners or renters looking to bring the warmth outdoors, it’s going to take more than a trip to Lowe’s or Home Depot to find an outdoor heater. They’re sold out all over the place.

Fair warning: you’ll probably want to move fast if you see something you like here; The New York Times put out a list of outdoor heaters in early October, and almost every single item on the list is now out of stock. So take a look at the heaters below, then picture yourself toasty outside in the middle of winter.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Small Space Heater Dyna-Glo™ Convection Propane Heater Global Industrial | $124.95 see on global industrial This one may seem little but it is mighty. It can heat spaces as large as 4700 square feet (though it may have significantly less reach outside since the air dissipates more easily). It offers 360 degrees of steady heat, so no matter where you're sitting you'll feel warm (which is a plus when distancing) and it's propane powered, so need to for an outlet. It also has a safety shut-off after a certain amount of time, so not a huge deal if you forget to turn it off.

2. A Bestseller Garden Treasures 48000-BTU Stainless Steel Floorstanding Patio Heater Amazon | $275 $230 see on amazon Honestly, I'm surprised this bestselling heater is still in stock (and even slightly discounted). The stainless steel, propane patio heater can heat an area of up to 200 square feet so everyone will be toasty, and it has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon.

3. A Heater That Oscillates Lasko Ceramic Oscillating Heater Kohl's | $62.99 $53.54 see on kohl's This oscillating heater assures everyone gets hit with warmth (so your kids aren't bickering about who has the "best" seat at the outdoor table). It has a 6-foot long cord, so you don't need an outlet super close by; there are also several heat settings (and it automatically turns off after seven hours).

4. A Tube Style Sun Crown Pyramid Flame 40,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater Wayfair | $619.99 see on wayfair I never thought I'd have feelings on an outdoor heater, but this one actually looks chic to me. It's the most expensive option on this list but it emits both light and heat up to 15 feet. It's a powerful device that produces a lot of warmth, plus it has wheels and an automatic tip-over switch, which means if it somehow falls, the gas turns off once the heater reaches a 45 degree angle (so the flame shuts off and propane won't dangerously fly everywhere). It's weather-resistant too.

5. A Heater That Looks Like A Fireplace Millwood Pines Updike Electric Fireplace Wayfair | $319.99 see on wayfair This works for anyone who's ever wanted a fireplace in every room (even the backyard). It's electric so it needs to be plugged in, but electric heaters actually require less maintenance over time (propane heaters should be cleaned every year, per The New York Times). It's remote controlled, so you don't even have to stand up to adjust the heat.