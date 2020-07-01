Before reaching into your freezer for those convenient frozen chicken nuggets, take note. Over 50,000 pounds of chicken nuggets have been recalled due to a possible rubber contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced earlier this week that Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is recalling approximately 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast after finding that the products may have been contaminated with extraneous materials — more specifically, flexible rubber material. This problem was discovered after the USDA received a complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken breast nugget product, according to the FSIS. Romper has reached out to Pilgrim's Pride for comment and is currently awaiting a response.

It's simple to tell if the ready to eat, frozen chicken nuggets in your freezer are a part of this recall. The nuggets came in 4 pound bags packages and were sold under the package name "Pilgrim's Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets" with a "best by" date of May 6, 2021. The products subject to the recall have an establishment number "P-20728" printed on the individual retail packages. The product cases also contain the following lot codes printed on the box, according to the FSIS: 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 012705014, 012705015, 012705016. You can see this label on the FDA's website here.

These nuggets were shipped to Grocer's Supply, a grocery distributor, in Texas, and WinCo stores in Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon, according to Consumer Reports.

It's important to note that there have not been any confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to this product, according to CNN.

If you have these chicken nuggets, do not fret. The FSIS is advising people who have these products in their freezer to not consume them and throw them away or return them to the place they purchased them. If you have any questions about the recall, you can call Ed Tyrell, consumer relations manager for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation at (800) 321-1470.