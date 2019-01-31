I'm currently 27 weeks pregnant with my first baby, and my free time has been consumed with picking out car seats, strollers, and various products I'd never even heard of prior to pregnancy. To be honest, I'm tired, getting larger by the day, and tired of making so many decisions – and I haven't even started the nursery. Thankfully, one company is simplifying the nesting process and giving this mama-to-be one less task. The new direct-to-consumer paint startup Backdrop offers a curated palette of only 50 colors (that's a tiny fraction of what your local big-name hardware store offers), making the once painful process of choosing a paint color a lot less so.

The founders of Backdrop, married couple and parents Natalie and Caleb Ebel, recognized the need for a simplified process while in the process of painting their own baby's nursery. After being bombarded with 300 different paint swatches and a drawn-out sampling process, pregnant Ebel was over it. The kicker? All they were looking for was a simple white. At that moment, Ebel decided it was time to make the process easier for others. "Backdrop offers five unique whites which are really all you need and makes the process so much simpler," Ebel tells Romper.

So, how does it work exactly? First, customers order 12x12-inch adhesive samples of your top color contenders out of Backdrop carefully edited offerings. "We recommend three colors to try, don’t overwhelm yourself," Ebel tells Romper. Hang the samples in the room to be painted to get a feel for how they look in the space. Once you've chosen the one, head to Backdrop's supply calculator to figure out just how much paint to order to get the job done.

If your looking specifically for a nursery, here are Ebel's favorites: Morning Ritual and Moonlight are excellent gender-neutral options that can be paired with fun color accents; Harajuku Morning is a not-too-pink blush pink with a hint of peach, and the deepness of surf camp, "dark blue with deep undertones", may be a bit unconventional for a nursery, but will hit the spot if you're itching for blue walls.

Next, your paint and, if you really want to streamline the process, their supply kit (which includes everything from tape to brushes to trays). You'll get everything you need for your painting project to your doorstep at once. No guessing what you'll need, no last-minute hardware store runs, and no color-choice anxiety. If you are having some trouble committing to a color, Ebel offers this reminder. "Paint shouldn’t be treated as something precious. You can update and evolve your space anytime!" she tells Romper.

If you've never painted before, you're in good hands. Backdrop offers a digital manual with tips, tricks, and FAQs that walk you through the process from start to finish. It'll tell you what each tool is for, when to use it, and how to use it – and this very unhandy person thanks them. Even better, Backdrop's paints are self-priming, meaning most painters can skip over the priming step altogether. "However, if you’re painting over new drywall, painting over an excessively glossy paint, have smoke damage or stains on your walls, etc. you probably want to do a coat of primer before your paint," Ebel explains to Romper. While one coat of Backdrop paint offers satisfactory coverage, you'll see the best results (and full color) with two. "Our paints dry really fast which makes the whole process easier," Ebel tells Romper.

You can feel good about enlisting Backdrop in your painting project for several reasons. First, their paints are ultra low odor and low-VOC (Greenwise certified), which means they're safe for even nurseries and kids' rooms. Second, a percentage of each and every sale of Backdrop paint and supplies goes to the International Rescue Committee, a non-profit that serves refugees who have been displaced from their homes by disease, natural disasters, and war, Ebel explains.

Painting your home doesn't have to be a stressful experience. You don't need to spend hours poring over nearly-identical paint swatches, wandering aisles of hardware stores, and Googling a million and one painting-related questions. With Backdrop, you'll ditch the stress of choosing a color and might even make the painting experience – dare I say it? – actually fun. Yes, even when you're pregnant.