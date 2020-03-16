Suffice it to say that the masses of parents homeschooling their kids during the coronavirus outbreak are going through a bit of an adjustment period. With schools across the country closing their doors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and many working parents clocking their hours via telecommuting, parents used to sending their kids to school during the day are transitioning to homeschooling for the foreseeable future. This sort of social distancing is important for public health, of course, but it's far from easy.

More than 30 states have currently shut down school in response to the rising coronavirus risk, according to the Chicago Tribune. Additionally, metropolitan school districts in Atlanta, Denver, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas have also shuttered, USA Today reported, and still others are preparing to close in the coming days.

The decision to close a school or to keep it open is a difficult one, as NPR explains, because while the best time to close a school during an outbreak is before any cases are reported, in many cases school is the safest place for a child to be. But the effectiveness of school closures to limit the spread of disease depends on parents' willingness to keep their children at home and limit social contact. Homeschooling is a natural outcome of that, but that doesn't make it any easier — or less hilarious in some cases.

Sometimes There Are Some Unfortunate Word Scrambles

You can give your kid all the printable worksheets the internet has to offer, but that won't stop them from making hilarious, umm, mistakes?

"Homeschooling" Means Whatever You Want It To Mean

Homeschooling, rollerskating, same thing.

Hey, Whatever Title Works Best

Who says you have to earn the title of PE teacher? Take a lap, kids.

It Should Be Teacher Appreciation Day, Every Day

If I ever undervalue my kid's teachers again, someone please slap me. Those people deserve a freaking parade for doing this every day.

Do Those Juice Boxes Come In Merlot?

Hey, after days like these, I'm right there with you.

In Over My Head

Geometry, fractions, whew...

OK, This Isn't Fun Anymore

Days spent at home enjoying the miracles that you brought into this world might sound like a good time, but homeschooling can be less than fun.

Everything Is FINE

Is it just me, or is this GIF tailor-made for the COVID-19 homeschooling days?

Schedule, What Schedule?

Sure, structure is great and all that, but have you ever gotten to sleep in on a weekday?

Shocked, I Tell You, Shocked

The first lesson of COVID-19 social distancing: Common Core math is not your friend.

All jokes aside, parents who are diligently taking their kids' education into their own hands and teachers and organizations offering up their services to help are heroes in my eyes. Together, we'll all get through the craziness that is this new coronavirus; and hopefully these kids will be back at school very, very soon.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.