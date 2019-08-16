Think you plan the best Disney vacations? Think you know all there is to know about Disney parks? If so, the happiest place on Earth is looking for you. Disney wants parents who are experts at planning Disney vacations to apply for a spot on its 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel and help others plan magical vacations.

Although named the Disney Parks Moms Panel, applicants aren't limited strictly to moms. Dads, grandparents, and even adults who simply love planning Disney vacations are encouraged to apply, according to the Disney Parks Blog. But what exactly is Disney looking for in potential panelists?

"The Disney Parks Moms Panelists live and breathe Disney details," Leanne O'Regan, the director of Public Relations for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a press release. "We receive thousands of applications each year and narrow it down to a few select panelists we believe will connect with prospective guests as they plan their vacations. Whether your Disney dream is a romantic getaway or a boisterous family adventure, we invite you to apply and find a place for your passion with the Disney Parks Moms Panel."

The ideal panelist is someone who has, of course, been a guest at one or more of Disney's parks, cruises, or Vacation Club Resorts and thus mastered the art of planning the perfect Disney vacation. Panelists would be asked to share their experiences, advice, and tips with others and are therefore required to have excellent grammar, spelling, and punctuation skills.

Disney Parks on YouTube

To apply, head to MomsPanelSearch.com and prepare for a three stage process that includes answering a series of short-answer questions, submitting a brief video, and being interviewed over the phone. Only those who've visited either Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort or taken a Disney Cruise Line or Disney Vacation Club experience at least once in the last 12 months are eligible to apply. More eligibility requirements can be found online here.

Disney will only be accepting applications for its 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel from September 5 to September 12. Panelists will be selected sometime in October and must be available to attend a training held at Walt Disney World Resort in December. Following their training, a panelist will be required to provide written answers to roughly 10 to 20 questions each week. According to the panel's website, questions may center around tips about age-specific activities in a specific theme park, advice on where to eat, shop, or sleep, or inquiries about services like childcare on Disney cruise lines.

But panelists shouldn't expect to take home a paycheck for the work they put in responding to queries from potential Disney guests. The 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel is considered to be a volunteer gig, according to USA Today. Panelists do, however, receive a free Disneyland or Disney World vacation for themselves and up to three family members, the paper reported.

First launched in 2008 with just 12 panelists, the Disney Parks Moms Panel has since grown to include roughly 40 panelists who offer advice an answer questions in four languages: English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. Think you've got what it takes to make the cut? Head on over to MomsPanelSearch.com and see!